Woman Planned A Joint Birthday Dinner For Her Husband And Her Mother, But Her Mother-In-Law Got Upset At Not Being Part Of The Planning

Family celebrations can quickly turn into unexpected conflicts.

In this story, a woman planned a joint birthday dinner for her husband and her mother.

But her mother-in-law got upset about not being included.

Despite it being his idea, her husband didn’t defend her and made the situation much worse.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA? MIL mad about bday plans My husband and my mother have birthdays just a few days apart. My husband suggested having them over for dinner to celebrate her birthday and his at the same time. Great. I invited my parents, and all was good. Later, his mother asked what our plans were for his birthday. I let her know.

This woman noticed that her mother-in-law was annoyed.

Right off the bat, I could tell she was either annoyed or mad. Maybe both. I asked if she had other plans. She said something along the lines of: “You’re his wife. It’s your responsibility now.” For context, this is his first birthday since we got married. She is now annoyed that plans were made without them.

She’s tired of her MIL’s rude behavior.

I told my husband to talk to his mom. I said I am done with her passive-aggressive hissy fits. This is not the first time. Many have happened, even about our wedding. He has not told me of any plans made with them. I asked him that going forward, he should be in contact with his mother regarding plans. I am tired of her pushing until she gets what she wants.

His husband is defending his mom and not her.

I asked that when she has these “episodes,” he actually sticks up for me. I am made out to be the monster. It was his idea to plan it this way. He is only defending her, saying she just wants to spend her son’s birthday with them.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

AITA for being annoyed at both of them over this? Keep in mind this is not the first time. I have a mental list of all the times something similar has happened. He has not defended me in the slightest.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

You married a mama’s boy, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought from this user.

This person chimes in.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, people are calling out the husband.

At some point, parents have to learn to share their children’s milestones.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.