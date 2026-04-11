Woman Quit Her Daycare Job To Teach Online Remotely, But When Her Mother Dismissed It As A “Fake Job,” She Had To Stand Her Ground

Remote work has become a legitimate career path for millions of people, and yet some people insist on staying stuck in the past.

When a woman who had spent years burning out at a daycare center quit to teach online full time, her mother called it a scam and demanded she ask for her old job back.

She said no — and she meant it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not getting a “real” job? My (23F) parents are from another country and believe that hard work and a strong work ethic are key to a successful life in the States. I admire their mentality a whole lot. However, some of the mentality they have does not make sense in the time we are living in now.

She’s already had her fair share of jobs and is starting to feel a little burned out.

I used to work at a daycare center as a childcare teacher for 4 years and have quit recently to work from home as an online teacher. I taught online on the side and now teach full time. I quit due to burnout — I was getting very stressed while working at the childcare center and wanted to focus on my mental health while working from home. My parents knew I taught online part-time and had no issues with it.

However, they seem to think it doesn’t count as a “real” job.

Now that I work full time from home, they do not take my job seriously. They have been challenging me over it and claim it’s a fake job, a scam. I make enough to pay bills in the house, and the pay is similar to that of my old job. I enjoy working from home and have more time to focus on myself.

That didn’t prevent her parents from continuing to pressure her.

This is where I may be the AH. My mom has asked me when I’d be returning to my old job, and I said I have no interest in doing so. She made a face and kept insisting that I return.

But she knows she’s perfectly content to stay where she is.

I said that I am fine where I am career-wise, and working from home has been a goal of mine — heck, my mom has even suggested it once! My mom seemed pretty ticked off with me and has called me lazy.

She just won’t let up on the pressure.

My mom even asked me if I could at least ask my boss for my job back and work part-time for 2 days a week, saying it won’t hurt me if I do so. Again, I declined and said I am happy with what I am doing now.

So then came the guilt tripping.

Now my mom is making me feel like I am lazy and has been telling me I am broke with no money and no job — even though I do have a job. My mom believes that working from home is a scam, even though it’s the norm nowadays. AITA for not wanting to get a “real” job?

Sounds like her mother hasn’t kept up with the times.

What did Reddit have to say?

Why not start withholding some of her financial contributions?

Maybe getting out of that house altogether should be her next big goal.

Everyone seems to have very different understandings of what constitutes a “real” job.

If she’s making money, then it’s a real job.

Her mom can either catch up with the times, or get out of her face.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.