Woman Reconnects With Her In-Laws After Years Of Drama, But When Her Father-In-Law Is Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer And They Expect To Move In, She Hesitates And Worries About The Impact On Her Family

When a family crisis happens, it can force you to rethink boundaries you put in place for a reason.

So, what would you do if relatives you’ve had a difficult history with suddenly needed support during a major health crisis? Would you open your home and forget about everything that happened before? Or would you hesitate, knowing the impact it could have on your life?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this situation and can’t help but feel hesitant. Here’s her story.

AITA for making my FIL cancer diagnosis about me? We’ve been no contact with my in-laws for several years due to a long history of drama. We’ve slowly allowed low contact in the last few months, and the minimal FaceTime with the kids has been completely fine. No major boundaries have been crossed, and my children have had a chance to develop somewhat of a relationship with my in-laws. About 3 months ago, my FIL was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The family determined it would be better for him and the rest of the family to move closer to more support, which we have completely backed.

The whole situation has left her feeling nervous.

This has escalated to my in-laws and their kids potentially moving in with us for 6 months so he can start treatment and they can have enough time to get stabilized and get their own place. I am nervous about this. It is not something we offered, but it has slowly been pushed onto us. I want to help where we can, but we’ve had such a tumultuous relationship over the last several years, I don’t know if I can open up my home to all of that. Plus, six months could easily turn into longer, and we wouldn’t be able to financially take on 4 people at a moment’s notice.

Now, she doesn’t know how to bring it up to her husband.

Knowing the history, they would very likely not financially contribute to anything, and we would be trying very hard to fit 6 adults plus my small children into a very small home. My in-laws also have a history of making their best efforts to get between my husband and me, and I don’t know if I could deal with any of that. I also don’t know how I can turn away someone hurting at such a delicate time in their life. More importantly, I have no idea how to address this with my husband, who is already suffering so much from this situation and trying to brace for losing a parent. I don’t know what to do. AITA?

Yikes. This situation sounds very stressful.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any advice for her.

Here’s someone who thinks she should find another way to help.

This reader would also be against letting them move in.

Interesting point.

For this person, she and her husband need to focus on their relationship and children.

She needs to talk to her husband.

Sure, he may not be in a good headspace, but it’s always best to prevent drama when you can.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.