Woman Refused To Sell Concert Tickets Bought Months Ago, But Her Husband Insisted They Skip It For His Cousin’s Graduation Party Instead

Prior personal plans can sometimes clash with family celebrations.

The following story is about a woman who bought concert tickets months in advance.

But her husband now wants to sell them so they can attend his cousin’s high school graduation party.

She thought he was just joking, but he actually wanted to skip the concert for the grad party.

What can you say about this? Read the full story below…

AITAH if I don’t want to sell concert tickets to go to a hs grad party I (26F) was asked by my husband (29M) to sell our tickets to a concert this summer. He wanted us to sell them for his cousin’s high school graduation party. I bought these tickets back in September of last year with a couple of friends of mine. We have talked about going to this concert around his family on numerous occasions. It is not as if it will be a surprise that we have had tickets for that day.

This woman’s husband wanted to sell their concert tickets.

The graduation party was just announced the other day. I said, “Bummer, we can’t go.” My husband responded with, “No, we need to sell our tickets.” He said it would be rude if we do not go.

She thought he was just joking.

I kind of laughed because I believed he was joking at first. Then, it became quite evident he was dead serious. I brought up the point that his brother will be at a wedding that weekend. He will not be there due to a prior commitment. My husband does not think it is the same thing.

He would rather go to the graduation party than the concert.

He says it is just a concert. He says that this graduation party is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Am I just that out of touch with reality here? I had multiple cousins with a similar age gap who were not able to come to my graduation party. I was completely unbothered.

So now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

I would understand if we had the graduation party on our calendar. Then, I suddenly wanted to go to this concert instead. We have been planning around this for months now. We have a prior commitment. Most people understand when you cannot make it to things because you already had plans. Am I really in the wrong here?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user offers a suggestion.

Here’s a similar thought.

Here’s another idea…

His family, his obligation, says this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

First come, first served… even on your calendar.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.