Woman Refused To Wear A Matching Dress With Her Mom For Mother’s Day, So Her Mom Accused Her Of Being Selfish And Criticized Her Choices

Clothing choices can sometimes become bigger disagreements than expected.

The following story involves a young woman who didn’t want to wear a dress for Mother’s Day.

Her mother picked matching outfits for Mother’s Day, but she refused them and asked if she could wear something else.

Tensions quickly ensued when her mom accused her of being selfish.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my mom that I don’t want to wear a dress for Mother’s Day I (19F) just had a conversation about Mother’s Day with my mom. She told me that she found the family outfits to wear for Mother’s Day. I thought that it would be cute to all dress up together and go out. She showed me the outfits.

This young woman is not fond of wearing dresses.

Not only was there a little girl in the front picture. She was in a dress. I, for one, do not like wearing dresses. They make me uncomfortable. I do not like how they feel. I only wear them for special occasions and formal events. I wear them if it is required. I asked her if I could find an outfit that matches the ones she found. I wanted one that is not a dress.

Her mother accused her of being selfish.

She told me that I am selfish for not wanting to wear a dress. I have had these types of problems with her before. She would talk about how she does not like how I do my hair. She said that she let me do my hair the way I did. I just do not understand how me not wanting to wear a dress for Mother’s Day makes me selfish.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You are now legally an adult, says this one.

Here’s another piece of advice.

Finally, short and simple.

Matching outfits shouldn’t come at the cost of comfort.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.