Woman Started A Business With Her Father’s Best Friend, But She Ended Up Paying Most Of The Bills And Did Not Receive Any Reimbursement At All

Business partnerships should always be built on trust and clear responsibilities.

In this story, a woman started a 50/50 company with her father’s best friend, but she ended up paying most of the bills.

When she tried asking for reimbursement, her business partner kept giving her a sob story.

Now, she’s confused about how to deal with this problem moving forward.

Check out the full details below.

WIBTA for suing my business partner (50m) for not paying me (26f) back? We started this business over a year ago. Our company is 50/50. But I did everything, from paperwork to starting a home office for it, which was required. His only requirement was to find workers for when we were ready. That time came, but he had no workers.

This woman paid $2,500 more into the business.

I tried myself to find workers for a couple of months and could not. In total, I paid $2,500 more into the business than him. This was mostly because every time I asked him to pay a bill, I got a sob story about how he was broke. He would say his kids needed things, or something similar.

She used her credit cards to fund the business.

He promised that I would be reimbursed once we were making money. Mind you, I was unemployed and using credit cards. He still had a job at this point.

Now, her business partner is suggesting dissolving the business.

Now, we are talking about dissolving the company. I brought up how much he owes me. He kept saying I could file it on taxes. Maybe I can as a deduction, but I am not sure how it works. But taxes do not owe me money. He does. He ended up saying he would talk to his lawyer about what we need to do about the taxes. He was not even hearing me about paying me back. He just kept talking about taxes.

She thought about involving some lawyers.

Well, now I have made a consultation to get more guidance on whether I even have a legal right to this money. Am I the jerk for bringing lawyers into it? Part of me feels like I should let it go. It was absolutely stupid of me to trust that I would get reimbursed. It was also stupid of me to pay those bills. Absolutely stupid.

But part of her also considers just letting it all go.

He has a family. He is also my father’s best friend. My dad thought he would be a stand-up guy and believed he would have no issue paying me. So maybe I should let it go instead of turning this into a big, huge thing. But I also feel taken advantage of.

Now, she feels like she’s being stiffed.

I did all the work, all the setup. He did not even have workers, which was his only job. I had to step up and try taking that on, too. I paid all this money. Now, I feel like I am being stiffed.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and straightforward.

Your partner took advantage of you, says this one.

Here’s a different perspective from this user.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, here’s another piece of legit advice.

A 50/50 partnership works great… until one person does 100% of the work and pays 100% of the bills.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.