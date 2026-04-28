Woman Suspected Her Pregnant Friend Was Copying Her Choices, So She Gave Her Friend A Fake Baby Name To See If She Would Copy It Too

Some people lack creativity and rely on copying others.

In this story, a woman and her friend are both pregnant.

She noticed that her friend kept copying everything she did and bought.

So when asked what she would name her baby, she gave her friend a fake name to see if she would copy it, too.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

Friend copied my daughter’s name…but really I have a “friend” who I have noticed seems to copy many things I do and buy. We happened to be pregnant at the same time with our first babies. I noticed she has been buying the same things as me. I do not mind, but there were a few things I would have liked to be unique to my child.

This woman hesitated to tell her friend what she was naming her baby.

She ordered the same things after seeing them on my story. She acted like it was a coincidence. Lately, we had a conversation about the name of our child. She asked what I was naming her. I said we have a few options but have not decided yet. She seemed to keep pressing to know the options. I did not tell her.

She gave a fake name, and her friend used it for her baby.

I tested my theory of her copying me. I told our mutual friends a fake name that I would name our baby. Lo and behold, she gave birth last week. She named the baby the same name. She used a slightly different spelling. It was like a one-letter difference. Of course, it is not the name I was going to name our baby.

Lol. That’s pretty genius! Let’s see how others reacted.

Short and straightforward.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Stop being friends with her, says this one.

This person chimes in.

Lol. Indeed!

If someone keeps copying you, sometimes the best move is giving them the wrong answer.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.