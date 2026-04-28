Woman Told Her Boyfriend To Shower After A Car Ride With His Smoker Friends, But He Refused Until Their Argument Turned Into A Standoff

Hygiene can become a surprising source of conflict.

The following story involves a woman whose boyfriend went out with his friends who smoke.

When he got home, he smelled so bad, so she asked him to take a shower.

After a back-and-forth argument, she stood her ground and refused to let him near until he cleaned up.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for making my boyfriend shower when he got home after hanging out with his friends? My boyfriend went out with two of his friends a couple of days ago. His two friends smoke cigarettes. My boyfriend does not, and neither do I. They went on a long car ride to a store they all wanted to go to. I stayed home.

This woman’s boyfriend went home smelling like cigarette smoke.

On the drive there, his friends were smoking cigarettes. Knowing his friends, they both essentially chain-smoked on the way there and back. They smoke a lot. He got home and, because he was in the car with them, he reeked like smoke. It was disgusting.

She asked him to take a shower.

I asked him to take a shower. I told him I would wash his clothes. He said no, he did not need to shower because he showered before he left. I told him he needed a shower because he reeked of smoke. I said it was gross. He said he did not smell, but he clearly did.

He finally took a shower.

After a lot of back and forth, I did not let him in our bedroom and did not let him touch me. He finally angrily got in the shower. I took his clothes and washed them. He came out smelling good. His clothes were washed and clean that night. All was good.

But he got mad at her for forcing him to shower again.

But he is still mad. He says I “forced” him to shower again when he had just showered right before he left. He still thinks he did not smell like smoke. He definitely did. AITA for making him shower after hanging out with his smoker friends?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares what they would do.

Here’s a similar thought.

This user makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

Finally… indeed, right?

Love means staying fresh and clean for your partner.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.