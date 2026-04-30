Woman Tried Setting Boundaries With Her Roommate Over Shared Items And Emotional Demands, But She Was Called Stingy Because Of It

Living with others can become complicated without clear boundaries.

The following story is about a woman whose roommate had become emotionally dependent on her.

Her roommate also uses her personal items without replacing them.

Attempts to communicate her need for space and fairness often led to arguments and silent treatment.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA or are my boundaries reasonable I share a hostel room with a classmate. Initially, we were good friends and compatible roommates. But over time, issues developed. I tend to say yes to everything. I struggle with setting boundaries. This later makes me feel resentful. I have been working on this.

This woman’s friend became too dependent on her.

My roommate went through a breakup. She became more emotionally dependent on me. She expects a lot of my time. She gets upset when I go out with my boyfriend or other friends. Even though I meet him only once or twice a week. She often gets mad over small things. Sometimes, she stops talking to me.

She wanted space when they’re arguing.

I prefer having space during conflicts, but she expects me to keep trying to console her. This becomes draining. We have had multiple fights about this. I tried explaining my need for space. But it often turns into me feeling like a bad friend.

She was being treated like she was the bad person.

Recently, I tried to communicate more openly. I told her that her “tantrums” and silent treatment affect me. She felt I was portraying her as a bad person.

She also gets bothered when her friend borrows her things.

Another issue is sharing things. I do not mind sharing occasionally. But I feel uncomfortable when daily-use items are repeatedly used without being replaced. For example, she uses my essentials like slippers, cotton buds, and cooking oil regularly. But she does not buy her own. When I tried to bring this up, she got offended. She called me stingy. Then, she returned all my items.

Now, she’s wondering if she was really the problem.

My intention was not to insult her. I wanted to express what was bothering me. Just like she has pointed out my habits before. However, the conversation escalated. It made things worse. I am now confused whether I am being unreasonable. Or if my boundaries are valid?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Your boundaries are valid, says this one.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares a valuable lesson.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Friendship is a two-way street.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.