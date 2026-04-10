Losing someone you love is a truly difficult time.

But that sentiment is usually framed in the grief you feel after a loved one has passed on.

What about if the person is still living, they just seem to have forgotten that you exist, or a friendship or relationship has ended and the person that meant so much to you is suddenly wholly absent from your life?

It’s difficult to accept and come to terms with – and especially if, like the woman in this story, you have no idea why it ended.

Read on to find out what happened here.

Best friend ghosts me so I keep using her cable login. I had a best friend for like nine years. We did so much together. She was super close to my family. She worked at the fairgrounds so she would get my family a free parking pass and a number of admin tickets. We had a fight in high school about communication and we didn’t talk for months and finally, after we graduated, we decided if we have a problem with each, we’re going to be adults and talk it through.

Let’s see how things are with them now.

I am now in a bigger city about two hours away. I went to college at a university known for its partying. So when I was eighteen to nineteen, I went through the phase of drinking and partying. Now I’m older with a more stable job and a happy relationship, I don’t need to do that. She was sheltered a lot growing up so she didn’t have the same chance to party and drink. So when she turned 21 she went wild.

And this was the source of the newest drama between the pair.

About a year ago almost, she was supposed to come up and visit for the weekend. We had talked two days before she was going to be up here and discussed what we were going to do. When the day comes, I wake up early as text her that I’m awake. Two hours later, when I know she’s supposed to be here, I text her again. No reply. Around 6pm that evening I messaged her a long text saying I don’t know what happened. Is everything okay? All the works. I know she read it, because she has her read receipts on, but she never replied. I have not heard from her since. I have stopped trying to communicate and honestly I don’t care anymore. I still think it’s ****** though, given the fact that we had been friends for years.

Read on to find out how this woman dealt with the ghosting.

A few months before all this, she had given me her cable password because my boyfriend and I don’t have cable and we really don’t want to spend the money on it since we use the streaming services and the shows we watch are on one network. So she gave it to me but asked me not to give it to anyone. Now, my boyfriend has it. His mom has it. My sister has it. My brother will get it when he goes off to college. It’s a really small thing but it’s so satisfying because she will never know. We can’t change anything we’re just watching the shows we like with it.

It’s great that this woman is feeling a little better by using her ex-friend’s cable, but it really sucks how things went down between them.

The absolute audacity to ghost a friend of nine years when you are supposed to be visiting is absolutely shameless.

It’s no wonder the woman wants to get her own back in at least a small way.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person understood, from personal experience, how the woman felt.

But others warned that something awful might have happened to her friend.

This Redditor encouraged her to reach out and share her feelings.

While this person, who had been a ghoster and a ghostee, shared her regret.

The end of a friendship can be really difficult to contend with, especially when you don’t actually know why it ended.

It seems like while this woman has the benefits of cable, she doesn’t have the benefit of resolution, which she really deserves.

Ghosting is really uncool – for everyone involved.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.