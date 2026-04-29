Woman Was Tricked By Her Sister Into Canceling Work To Babysit For A Fake Business Trip, So When Her Sister Asked For Help Again, She Told Her To Find A Real Babysitter

There’s a difference between asking family for help and treating them like an on-call babysitter you don’t have to pay or be honest with.

One woman gave up days of work to babysit her sister’s kid for what turned out to be a completely fabricated business trip.

Let’s just say the favor bank closed permanently after that.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to babysit because my sister took advantage of me the last time I did? Towards the end of last year my sister reached out to me to help babysit her 4 year old because she was going to be out of state for work.

Usually, she just said yes to these requests because they were easy enough.

I’ve helped her many times before but it’s usually a few hours or sometimes morning till night but this was unusual because she never had to travel out for work before as she mostly works from home right now and she never accepts jobs from out of state because of her child but I didn’t think much of it at the time, just thought she believed it was worth it and I had to help her. (She’s a MUA.) I accepted even though it came at a personal cost because I had to cancel two appointments for my work to be able to do that.

Lately though, her sister has started to take advantage of her trust.

Now she was supposed to be back by Sunday evening but she called me in the morning to say she won’t be back until Tuesday morning and apologized that she has so many reasons to do so. This was another inconvenience for me but because I believed she was working I accepted.

It would appear her sister wasn’t really telling the truth.

I only found out when she got back and came straight to pick her girl, I looked through her bag and none of the stuff showed any signs of someone who travelled for work. When I confronted her, she laughed about it and said there really was no difference where she went to and “aren’t you happy you got to spend days with your niece like you always wanted.” I tried to explain to her it wasn’t about that but she just left.

So when the next babysitting request came through, she firmly declined.

I didn’t make a big fuss over it again after then and we’ve been good, I still visit them but the problem is last week she told me she got a job and it’d require her to be away for one full day, not out of state though and I have said no to her because of what she did the last time. She showed me that this is real and not what happened before but I still said no she should start looking for a babysitter now that she still has time as the job is next week. AITA?

Could this sister be any more selfish?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This woman doesn’t deserve another granted favor for a very long time.

What her sister did was just plain wrong.

If you can’t trust your own family to be honest with you, then who can you trust?

Her sister is about to learn what happens to people who chronically lie like she does.

This woman misled her only reliable sitter by treating her like a doormat, then had the nerve to call her selfish.

The audacity here is almost impressive.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.