Woman Watched Her Best Friend Get Territorial Over A Boyfriend She Had Known For Two Weeks, So She Started Questioning Whether Their Friendship Was As Solid As She Thought

It’s true that new relationships are fragile, but there’s such a thing as being too vigilant.

When a woman’s best friend suddenly interpreted her polite interactions with her new boyfriend as a threat, she set some uncomfortable guidelines that made her feel more like an enemy than a friend.

Keep reading for the full story.

Am I Overreacting? Best friend doesn’t want boyfriend to be friends with her friends My (21f) best friend (22f) has her first real boyfriend, and they’ve only been together for a couple of weeks.

Her friend has set some pretty strict guidelines for her.

But she has made it clear that she doesn’t want me to actually try to be her boyfriend’s friend. She just wants me to be cordial.

Her friend seems to have taken offense to some of her past behavior.

This all happened because I went to get food and he works there — he happened to be there when I went, so I said hi and sent her a pic of him at work. Personally, in a perfect world, my boyfriend and best friends would all be friends too.

But her friend has made it clear this isn’t what she wants.

Given how she feels, I told her that it’s best if he’s not a part of any friend hangouts, and that I won’t want to hang out with both of them — because I don’t want to hang out with someone I can’t actually be friends with. Am I overreacting? Myself and our other friend feel the same way.

Being this territorial so early in a relationship is bound to end poorly for everyone.

Redditors were quite divided on this one.

This user agrees this behavior isn’t healthy.

On the other hand, this commenter thinks her friend may have a point.

This user thinks she secretly looks down on her friend’s relationship.

This doesn’t sound like a true friendship to this reader.

If she doesn’t trust her new boyfriend, then fine, but she should at least trust her best friend.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.