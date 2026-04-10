Woman Watched Her Best Friend Jump Into A New Relationship Two Weeks After A Toxic Breakup, But When She Spoke Up, It Sparked A Dramatic Fight Between Them

Being someone’s best friend means showing up for the good and the bad, but it also sometimes means saying the thing they don’t want to hear.

When a woman who had watched her best friend go from one toxic relationship straight into another, she couldn’t help but notice some familiar red flags.

But when she finally voiced her disapproval, their friendship barely survived the argument that ensued.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my best friend she needs to take some time to be single I and my best friend Lana have been through everything together — including her relationships. I’ve been there through breakups, fights, and breaks. She just can’t stay single.

But she doesn’t act so appropriately when she’s actually in the relationship.

And when she is in a relationship, she’s got wandering eyes — though she’s never acted on this, it still aggravates me. After a controlling, toxic year-long relationship with her ex-boyfriend, she started talking to a new guy. About two weeks in, they start dating.

She has no problem with her pick, but the issue lies elsewhere.

Now, I like this guy — he’s sweet, treats her well for the most part, and gets along with her family. But they are moving really fast. I know it’s not my place to tell a girl when she should or shouldn’t be in a relationship, but she’s still not completely over her ex.

She feels like her friend is making a bad choice.

And jumping into this new relationship has caused her problems and fights with her new boyfriend that didn’t need to happen. I’m obviously there for her and care for her a lot, but it’s honestly ridiculous.

She also worries the relationship is becoming one-sided.

She was single for maybe two weeks before getting with this guy, and she doesn’t treat him as well as he treats her. She’s also always eyeing other guys in public and turning to me like, “Oh, he’s so cute, yada yada.” I have to remind her she has a boyfriend.

So finally all of this came to a head.

We got in an argument and I told her she should’ve just stayed single, because becoming the toxic one after leaving someone toxic isn’t the way to go. AITA?

This argument was a long time coming.

What did Reddit think?

This user can’t help but question the woman’s true intentions here.

What she said wasn’t necessarily wrong, but the way she said it could most definitely be improved.

This commenter also cautions against rushing into a new relationship too quickly.

There’s no sense in wasting your energy trying to get someone to change.

Honesty is the best policy — even when it ruffles some feathers.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.