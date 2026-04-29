Woman Worked Remotely For Years, But She Was Forced Back To Go Back To The Office With No Raise, Higher Commute Cost, And Less Time With Daughter

Workplace policies can change fast… and not always for the better.

The following story is about a woman who has been working remotely since the pandemic.

However, her company recently announced that they need to return to the office.

When she heard this news, she wasn’t very excited about it.

Let’s take a closer look!

Company is taking away virtual work and trying to spin it like a positive. I started working for this company in 2016. I worked in the office until 2020. We all switched to virtual during the pandemic. I have been working remotely ever since.

This woman learned that her company is now making some of them work in the office.

They just made an announcement that anyone who works within one hour of an office needs to come to work three days a week. None of the people on my team even live in my state. I am not sure there are any two people who will be going to the same office. Or if there are any two people on our team who will be going to the same office.

She calculated that it would cost her thousands of dollars a year.

The boss just keeps talking about how fun this will be. He also says exceptions can be made if you are more than an hour away and you can still come into the office. Between commute costs and having to pay for extra daycare, this is going to cost me thousands of dollars a year. It will also dramatically cut down on how much time I get to spend with my daughter.

So she decided to look for a new job.

As a bonus, they just announced something else. Despite them talking up how well the company has been doing all year long, there is no room in the budget for raises. I also received an outstanding performance review. Time to start looking for a new job.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one agrees to look for a new job.

Here’s one way to look at it.

This person gives a suggestion.

Finally, that’s been happening everywhere, says this one.

Once you’ve experienced the upside of working from home, it will be hard to go back to the office.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.