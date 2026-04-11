Woman Works At A Doctor’s Office And Deals With Parents Who Insist Their Kids Can’t Miss School, But She Doesn’t Think It’s A Big Deal If It’s For A Doctor’s Appointment

Flexibility is key when managing appointments.

In this story, a woman works at a doctor’s office and deals with parents who insist their kids can’t miss school.

In her opinion, parents should be flexible whe nit comes to medical appointments, and kids will be fine if they miss an hour of school!

Do you agree? Let’s find out more…

“My kid can’t miss school” I literally hate when parents say their kid can’t miss school for a doctor’s appointment. Then, they get really upset when our next opening after school is six months away. Like, unless your kid has a learning disability or really struggles in school, your 9-year-old can miss an hour of school to go to the doctor.

And she thinks it’s okay for high schools to miss school too.

For high schoolers with finals and all that, I understand, sort of. But like… your teenager will probably skip school at some point. Parents of elementary and middle schoolers are even more annoying. Like, your child will most likely be fine if they miss an hour of 3rd grade.

Everybody wants an after-school appointment time, and they’re fully booked.

Don’t get upset with me if you refuse to be flexible. That is a you problem, not a me problem. Like, sorry, everyone and their mother wants an “after school” or “after work” appointment time. And we’re booked out. Just be kind to me and complain in private like a normal person. Anything you yell or say to me right now will absolutely not change the fact that there are no openings.

She’s wondering why some people are so entitled.

I always wonder if these people treat everyone this way. Like, how have you lived this long treating people helping you like crap? How are you married? Are you not embarrassed to be acting this way?

She just needed to share her rant.

I literally don’t get people. This applies to parents who have no issues leaving work to come in, but when it’s their child, it’s a no way. Sorry, rant over. Just needed to get that out.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a personal experience from this person.

They added more…

That is not gonna happen, says this user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, the real doctor’s note needed is a dose of common sense.

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