Woman Works From Home, But There Is Construction Noise Just Feet From Her Rental All Day Every Day

Imagine moving into a rental home thinking it’ll be the perfect place to work from home, but after moving in, you discover that there’s construction work going on all day every day. Would you find somewhere else to work, invest in noise cancelling headphones, or complain to the landlord?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s thinking about talking to the landlady about the situation.

Let’s read all the details to see if that’s the best solution.

WIBTAH if I email my landlady about construction sounds? I recently moved into a new place (signed the lease a week and a half ago) and moved in that following weekend. I work from home and my landlady was aware of this when I moved in. She had not mentioned any construction happening on/around the property and none was going on at the time of visiting the property for our move in inspection. The property is a mobile home on a plot of land that shares a dirt road with another mobile property with its own plot of land.

There is a lot of construction happening right next to OP’s home.

Since moving in, they have been working about 20 feet from my property line (they being the owner of the property company and his crew) in between me and the neighbors properties, cutting down trees, excavating, etc. At one point they had our driveway blocked with a tree for 30 minutes without informing us and my husband needed to leave for work. This has been happening every day of the work week (Monday-Friday) from about 9:30am to 2pm.

She has a really hard time working from home right now.

I work from home Monday-Friday from 7:30am-4 and my job is highly call based and I have a hearing disability which is amplified by background noise-so it’s been incredibly difficult to effectively do my job. WIBTAH if I sent my landlady an email asking how much longer this construction will be going on as it is interfering with my work ability and has been very disruptive?

It doesn’t hurt to ask, but it’s not going to change anything as far as the construction is concerned.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

The landlady may not have anything to do with the construction work.

It’s not like it’s quiet hours.

It’s okay to send an email.

But don’t complain.

Either way, the construction will continue.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.