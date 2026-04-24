Young Man Joined His Friend’s New AI Project, But He Felt Pressured To Produce A Lot Of Social Media Videos Without Clear Vision And Goals

Starting a project is exciting, but it should probably have a clear goal first.

The following story involves a young man who half-heartedly joined his friend’s new AI-generated project.

However, he quickly realized the project had no real vision.

So, he’s thinking about backing but doesn’t want to be rude to his friends.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA for opting out of my friend’s visionless project? My friend, who is now in college, and his hostel roommate have recently opened a new “organization.” I guess this was based on AI. By “organization,” I mean one page each on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. They also have one AI-generated website, as far as I know.

This young man was asked to join his friend’s project.

My friend had hired me to join their project. When I asked for its vision, his answer was, “Something related to AI.” But what related to AI? “We’ll figure it out,” he replied. This project had no vision. However, I decided to join, but only as an editor. I made one short video as they wanted me to. They are being guided by GPT.

His friends demanded that he create 10 videos within 5 days.

Now, they are asking for 10 more within five days. As a video editor myself, I know it takes time and effort to build even a proper only-text reel. Their point is, “We’re also putting in a lot of effort, so you should, too.” But that does not explain the vision of the project. Neither does it elaborate on the “efforts” they are putting in.

Now, he’s thinking about quitting.

I am a student myself. I have my entrance exams in less than two months. Other than that, I have two different channels of my own that I need to maintain. I feel like I am being pressured to work without wages for a project with no specific ambition. I am willing to quit, but I am afraid it would be rude.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Short and simple.

Learn to say no, says this person.

Finally, this comment makes sense, too.

If the project’s vision is “we’ll figure it out,” you might as well think twice about joining in.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.