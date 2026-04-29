Young Woman Has A Bad Habit Of Popping Her Pimples, But Recently, Her Roommate Has Taken A Special Interest In Watching And It’s Creeping Her Out

Sure you keep it close to your chest, but we all have a bad habit or two.

Whether it’s something minor or something downright gross, there are things that others might not find particularly endearing about us – and for that reason, we tend to keep them under wraps.

However, for the woman in this story, the constant close proximity of her roommate makes indulging in her bad habit a little more problematic.

And it only gets weirder when, instead of being grossed out, her roommate takes an uncomfortable amount of interest.

Read on to find out why.

AIO? I felt weirded out when my roommate kept staring at me for popping pimples I live in a dormitory with my roommate – it’s been an year since we first moved in together. Things have been pretty solid, as we don’t usually fight over things like others do. Now, I have this habit of popping my pimples when ever I have one. Yes, I know it’s not right but I just can’t help it. Old habits die hard.

Let’s see how this habit caused tension between the roommates.

I usually do it on my side of the room with my small mirror kept on the table, and usually she just sits on her side of room and watches me sometimes. I used to let it slide, since who wants to make a big deal out of it. I try to be as discreet as possible about it, since it can gross out some people. Like facing towards the other direction. But since the dormitory I live in has only three wash basins and not very fancy or clean bathrooms, I prefer doing small things in the room itself but being really quiet about it.

And this weird situation was about to get worse.

Today as I was popping a pimple she came right into my face and just stood there watching me do it. It felt uncomfortable since she kept staring at that pimple from a really close proximity, so much so that I just shut the mirror and got back to work. She just said she was having fun and wanted to do it again in the future, but to be honest it’s kind of weird and felt uncomfortable. Now I don’t want to start a fight over this as well, but I keep on thinking about how weird it felt. Am I overreacting?

When you live in such close proximity with someone, it’s important to express your own boundaries, and respect others’.

For this young woman, it’s clear that she doesn’t want others watching when she pops her pimples. Sure, she could find somewhere more private to do it, but it wouldn’t be the worst thing to just ask her roommate to look away for a moment.

After all, it’s not worth making anyone uncomfortable over.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought that the roommate might be sending a message through her actions.

Though others thought there was a clear way to get her to stop.

While this Redditor warned the woman against popping pimples.

It’s obvious that these two young women need to have a proper conversation about their feelings.

Otherwise, they’re both just going to keep acting in the same way, with one-sided resentment building up between them.

And that’s not a recipe for a happy house-share.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.