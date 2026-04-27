Young Woman Is Constantly Criticized By Her Mother’s Best Friend Under The Guise Of “Helping,” But When She Starts To Question It, Her Family Tells Her She’s Overreacting

Some people just can’t seem to help passing criticism off as care.

So, what would you do if someone close to your family constantly made hurtful comments but insisted it was for your own good? Would you just ignore it and live your life? Or would you start to distance yourself, even if other people say you’re overreacting?

In the following story, one young woman deals with this scenario and just wants to live in peace. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA to not trust my mother’s bestfriend? This has been an ongoing problem for years. To summarize, she has been my mother’s friend since before I was born. Just to be clear, I do not hate her, but her behavior often follows a textbook narcissistic approach. For example, if I eat healthy food one day, she will comment on how I am finally starting to be healthy instead of being an “obese pig.” In another instance, if I help her and my mother carry their shopping bags, she will comment that I am being the daughter every mother would want, instead of a “failure.” These are only the tip of the iceberg.

She just wants to keep her distance.

Her comments are harsh and rude, and I can clearly see that. However, when I voice my concerns about this issue, she responds with things like, “Because I care about you,” or “I’m doing God’s favor.” If I press further, she becomes defensive and asks why I am acting differently. My mother tends to side with her, and honestly… I just don’t trust either of them. Whenever I do or say something, the two of them will comment on something to bring me down. I don’t know what they want from me. It’s exhausting trying to be the “perfect daughter” they expect me to be. My partner and my friends said I should avoid her as much as I can. But my family says she is just doing what is best for me. I need others’ opinions. I come from an Asian family, and avoiding someone who is close to family is considered rude. AITA?

Wow! Those are pretty harsh comments.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This reader says not to trust anyone who calls you those names.

For this person, the friend is disrespectful.

According to this comment, limiting contact is a good idea.

Here’s how this reader would handle it.

She should be polite, but keep as much distance as possible without showing disrespect to her culture.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.