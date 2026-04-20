Growing up often means learning to set boundaries.

The following story is about a young woman who just turned 18 and opened her own bank account.

But her mother kept monitoring her spending.

So she decided to remove her mother’s access without telling her.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

AITA for refusing to give my mom access to my bank account after she helped me open it? I (18F) just turned 18 a few months ago. I opened my own bank account. When I first did it, my mom helped me set everything up. I had no idea what I was doing. Because of that, she still has access to my account.

This young woman noticed that her mom kept checking her transactions.

At the time, I did not think it was a big deal. Recently, I noticed she has been checking my transactions. She has also been commenting on them. If I order food or buy clothes, she will bring it up later. She says things like, “You are wasting money,” or “That is not necessary.”

When she called he out on it, her mom got upset.

Last week, she asked me why I spent money on going out with friends. She said I should be saving instead. I told her it is my money and I am trying to learn how to manage it myself. She got upset. She said she helped me open the account and I still live at home. So she has a right to see what I am doing with my money.

She went to the bank and removed her mom’s access.

That did not sit right with me. So I went to the bank and removed her access without telling her. She found out a few days later. She was mad. She said I went behind her back and that I am being sneaky. She said I am “not ready to be independent” if I cannot be transparent.

Things started feeling awkward at home.

Now, things are tense at home. She keeps bringing it up. She says I broke her trust. I get that she was helping me. But I also feel like I should have some privacy now that I am 18. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user offers a sound suggestion.

This one shares their personal thought.

It’s your money, says this person.

Indeed, right?

Finally, here’s an interesting analogy.

18 basically means they’re adults.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.