A Bartender’s Ongoing Frustration With One Coworker Is Reaching a Breaking Point

Working in a bar requires attention to detail and FLOW.

What do I mean by that?

Supplies need to be restocked and replenished or things can turn into a real horror show.

And if you’ve ever worked in a bar before, you know that scrambling around for items in the dark and slowing down the process is a real pain in the neck.

In this story, a bar employee explained why they’ve had it with a fellow bartender who never completes his duties at the end of his shift…

And all that does is screw everyone else over.

Ugh!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Bartender coworker leaves shift change unfinished every time. “I work at a restaurant bar in Toronto with opening and closing bartenders. During shift change, the opener is expected to restock, reset the station, and make sure the closer is set up. Closers do the same for the next morning. The problem is one bartender (“Bobby”) regularly leaves no garnishes, low stock, piled dishes, and a messy station, which is brutal because changeover happens during happy hour.

There’s always one employee like this…

Recently I came in for a closing shift and the bar clearly wasn’t ready. Bobby seemed more focused on making drinks than finishing the handoff. I told him he needed to restock first, I’ll handle the drinks because otherwise I’d be doing double work: setting up for my shift, then doing my close later. It turned into an argument in front of staff/guests, which I didn’t want. For context, we’ve both been there since opening (about 6 months), so everyone knows the routine by now. I’ve also heard similar frustrations from other bartenders.

Come on dude, get with the program!

I’m not trying to get anyone fired or create drama—I just want teamwork and proper handoff so nobody gets buried because someone else skipped their responsibilities. Additionally, even his closes aren’t the best. We have a bar team group chat and one team member (let’s call him Paul) was fired because they called Bobby out by name multiple times (with name calling etc which was the main reason Paul got terminated) because the multiple mornings after a Bobby close was atrocious (sticky tools/sticky bar, nothing properly stocked etc). I miss Paul, we worked so well together. How would you handle this? Talk to him privately again or go to management? I’m not going to just accept doing extra work.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader knows all about this.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

And this person spoke up.

Well, there’s no gray area here.

We know who’s in the wrong and it’s obvious that this bartender needs to be given an ultimatum or he has to find a new place to work.

Sometimes it’s as simple as that!

This fella needs to get his act together and start being a team player!