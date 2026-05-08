May 7, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Bowler Had A Serious Mishap When He Tried To Throw A Ball

by Matthew Gilligan

man at a bowling alley

TikTok/@lanzlanzlanz_

If you don’t know how to behave yourself on a bowling lane, you might as well just stay at home…

Because accidents like the one you’re about to see can really put a damper on things!

A TikTok user captured the moment that a young man really bit the big one when he went bowling.

man at a bowling alley

TikTok/@lanzlanzlanz_

The young man approached the lane with a bowling ball in his hand…

And then he went to release the ball…

man at a bowling alley

TikTok/@lanzlanzlanz_

But the man didn’t let go of the ball when he should have and it flew into a display screen above the lane next to him.

He turned around with a look of shock on his face.

The video’s caption reads, “This bowling stuff is easy.”

Or maybe it isn’t…

man at a bowling alley

TikTok/@lanzlanzlanz_

Take a look at the video.

@lanzlanzlanz_

This bowling stuff is easy #bowling #easy Sh*tWasExpensive #fyp #foryou

♬ This sound took less than 5 minutes to make – Lucas Evergreen

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.59.51 AM A Bowler Had A Serious Mishap When He Tried To Throw A Ball

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 12.00.03 PM A Bowler Had A Serious Mishap When He Tried To Throw A Ball

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 12.00.20 PM A Bowler Had A Serious Mishap When He Tried To Throw A Ball

This is not how bowling is supposed to work…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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