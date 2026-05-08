A Bowler Had A Serious Mishap When He Tried To Throw A Ball

If you don’t know how to behave yourself on a bowling lane, you might as well just stay at home…

Because accidents like the one you’re about to see can really put a damper on things!

A TikTok user captured the moment that a young man really bit the big one when he went bowling.

The young man approached the lane with a bowling ball in his hand…

And then he went to release the ball…

But the man didn’t let go of the ball when he should have and it flew into a display screen above the lane next to him.

He turned around with a look of shock on his face.

The video’s caption reads, “This bowling stuff is easy.”

Or maybe it isn’t…

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

And this individual spoke up.

This is not how bowling is supposed to work…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.