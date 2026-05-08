A Bowler Had A Serious Mishap When He Tried To Throw A Ball
by Matthew Gilligan
If you don’t know how to behave yourself on a bowling lane, you might as well just stay at home…
Because accidents like the one you’re about to see can really put a damper on things!
A TikTok user captured the moment that a young man really bit the big one when he went bowling.
The young man approached the lane with a bowling ball in his hand…
And then he went to release the ball…
But the man didn’t let go of the ball when he should have and it flew into a display screen above the lane next to him.
He turned around with a look of shock on his face.
The video’s caption reads, “This bowling stuff is easy.”
Or maybe it isn’t…
Take a look at the video.
@lanzlanzlanz_
This bowling stuff is easy #bowling #easy Sh*tWasExpensive #fyp #foryou
♬ This sound took less than 5 minutes to make – Lucas Evergreen
Now check out what viewers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTok user shared a photo.
And this individual spoke up.
This is not how bowling is supposed to work…
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.