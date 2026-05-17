He Was Asked to Take a Group Photo, but What He Did Next Surprised Everyone

You never know what kind of shenanigans you’re gonna get into when you ask a stranger to take your photo!

And this TikTokker found that out!

A woman named Ane showed viewers what went down when she asked someone to take a photo of her and her friends.

Ane was with her two friends on a beach.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You ask a stranger to be your cameraman…and this is what you get.”

Ane and her friends ran into the water holding hands.

Another text overlay reads, “Wait for it!”

The man turned the camera around, danced on the beach, and laughed.

The caption reads, “This guy deserves to be the real influencer.”

What a jokester!

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer chimed in.

This guy is a real jokester!