May 17, 2026 at 12:45 am

He Was Asked to Take a Group Photo, but What He Did Next Surprised Everyone

by Matthew Gilligan

women on a beach

TikTok/@ane.eline.larsen

You never know what kind of shenanigans you’re gonna get into when you ask a stranger to take your photo!

And this TikTokker found that out!

A woman named Ane showed viewers what went down when she asked someone to take a photo of her and her friends.

woman on a beach

TikTok/@ane.eline.larsen

Ane was with her two friends on a beach.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You ask a stranger to be your cameraman…and this is what you get.”

Ane and her friends ran into the water holding hands.

Another text overlay reads, “Wait for it!”

women on a beach

TikTok/@ane.eline.larsen

The man turned the camera around, danced on the beach, and laughed.

The caption reads, “This guy deserves to be the real influencer.”

What a jokester!

man on a beach

TikTok/@ane.eline.larsen

Check out the video.

@ane.eline.larsen

This guy deserves to be the real influencer 😎😂 #solotravelwoman #foryoupage #bloopers #cameraman #solotraveling

♬ original lyd – Ane Eline Larsen

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.08.58 AM He Was Asked to Take a Group Photo, but What He Did Next Surprised Everyone

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.09.21 AM He Was Asked to Take a Group Photo, but What He Did Next Surprised Everyone

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.09.31 AM He Was Asked to Take a Group Photo, but What He Did Next Surprised Everyone

This guy is a real jokester!

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