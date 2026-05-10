A Hotel Employee Says Guests Who Only Stay a Few Hours Create an Unexpected Problem

Hotel guests come with different requests and complaints.

The following story involves a front desk employee at a branded hotel.

They noticed a growing pattern of guests booking rooms only for a few hours before checking out early.

Their frustration grows as some guests treat their hotel like a “hook-up” spot.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Rooms by the Hour I’m so annoyed with the amount of people who book our rooms who are only here for 3/4 hours tops. Then, they advise us that that’s all they need and they’ll be checking out now. A guy just asked me if, for next time, they could have some discount for leaving at 9 pm. They first arrived around 5/6 pm.

This front desk employee suggests that these kinds of guests book a motel instead.

No, sir. If you want hourly rates go to a skuz bucket motel. Not a branded hotel that’s gonna set you back a few hundred dollars. We charge $200 for OTA reservations. We only charge $100 when it’s booked through us directly.

He’s tired of guests treating their hotel as a hook-up spot.

Anyone else sick of guests treating their establishment like some hook-up spot? And making it so apparent by leaving mere hours after first getting there? No complaints or anything to have made them want to leave. They just genuinely are all like, “We’re done here.”

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

This one has an interesting idea, too.

Indeed, right?

Day rooms aren’t exactly uncommon, says this user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some guests treat hotels and motels like they’re the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.