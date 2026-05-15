A Life Ending vs. A Life Beginning: The Family War Sparked by a Brother-in-Law’s Devotion to His Friend

Some people have trouble prioritizing the right things… or people, for that matter.

In this story, a woman learned that her pregnant sister’s husband left her and their two kids temporarily to care for a dying best friend.

Her sister called her, crying and exhausted from pregnancy, childcare, and simply doing everything alone.

After she confronted her brother-in-law, the situation escalated into a major family conflict.

Do you think what she did was right? Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for telling my brother-in-law he needs to stop helping his friend with a neurodegenerative disease? My younger sister is 7 months pregnant with her third kid. It has been a very difficult pregnancy, but she is handling it the best she can. She and her husband also have two toddlers.

This woman’s brother-in-law has a best friend who is suffering from a serious disease.

Recently, my BIL’s best friend entered the late stage of a neurodegenerative disease. He has been battling it for a few years now. It has progressed significantly, and he now needs intensive care. The best friend is a big guy, over 6 feet tall.

Her BIL decided to help his best friend, leaving hi pregnant wife behind.

His wife reached out to my BIL for help with the physical demands when the nurses are not around. The problem is that my BIL will be gone for weeks at a time. The longest stretch was three weeks. He stays at his friend’s place to help. This leaves my sister completely alone. Mind you, she is heavily pregnant and juggling two toddlers. They have no family nearby. Their family relocated to a different country for my BIL’s work.

Her sister complained to her about how she was doing everything alone.

My sister called me the other night in tears. She told me how overwhelmed she has been. One of the toddlers is sick. She has not slept all night. She is dealing with aches everywhere and severe nausea. My BIL has not come home since last week.

So, she called her brother-in-law and told him to get back to his wife.

Admittedly, my anger got the better of me. I called him and basically went off on him. I told him his wife was drowning and he needed to leave his friend. That he needed to come home and figure his situation out. He seems to have forgotten he has his own family. I said his friend has a wife and hired nurses and a support system. My sister is literally on her own.

He snapped and got mad at her.

He snapped back and asked me what was wrong with me. He said how dare I tell him to abandon his friend. I said nobody is asking him to disappear from his friend’s life. There is a middle ground between that and leaving his pregnant wife alone for weeks. He hung up on me.

Now, she and her sister are being treated as the villains in the situation.

Later that night, my sister and him had a pretty bad fight. Now his parents, who have known the best friend for years, are furious at my sister. They are saying she is weak and selfish for not being understanding. They said she has already gone through two pregnancies, so why can she not deal with this. They are even more annoyed at me for instigating this in the first place. AITA?

Okay, that’s a little crazy! Who would leave their pregnant wife to help another person’s family?

Let’s look at the reactions of other people.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short and suspicious. Lol.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s an assumption from this one.

Being loyal to a friend is noble, just don’t forget you have your own family to look after.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.