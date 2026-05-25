A Man Took A Stroll Through A “Snowman Museum” In Brooklyn

Winter can be long, grueling, and painful for a lot of folks who live in cold climates.

But a winter storm can also bring out the best in people from time to time!

A man named Matthew took TikTok viewers on a magical trip through a park in Brooklyn where residents made all kinds of impressive snowmen after a storm.

Matthew told viewers, “Please look at all the snowmen in this park after a New York City blizzard.”

Folks definitely got creative!

There was a puppy snowman, one with an orange nose, and a pyramid, among others.

And a girl was making ice cream in the snow.

Matthew ate some of the ice cream and said, “This is the best day of my life.”

Other highlights included a snowman hugging a tree and a Hello Kitty snowman.

About one, Matthew said, “That’s the biggest snowman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

There were also some impressive snowmen sitting on a park bench.

Matthew added, “It’s iconic.”

The video’s caption reads, “I LOVE BROOKLYN! This was the most magical thing I’ve ever seen. Which one was your favorite?”

Check out the video.

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TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared a photo.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

It was a winter wonderland in Brooklyn!