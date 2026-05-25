May 25, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Man Took A Stroll Through A “Snowman Museum” In Brooklyn

by Matthew Gilligan

man looking at snowmen

TikTok/@matthewdeanstewart

Winter can be long, grueling, and painful for a lot of folks who live in cold climates.

But a winter storm can also bring out the best in people from time to time!

A man named Matthew took TikTok viewers on a magical trip through a park in Brooklyn where residents made all kinds of impressive snowmen after a storm.

man looking at snowmen

TikTok/@matthewdeanstewart

Matthew told viewers, “Please look at all the snowmen in this park after a New York City blizzard.”

Folks definitely got creative!

There was a puppy snowman, one with an orange nose, and a pyramid, among others.

And a girl was making ice cream in the snow.

Matthew ate some of the ice cream and said, “This is the best day of my life.”

snowman in a park

TikTok/@matthewdeanstewart

Other highlights included a snowman hugging a tree and a Hello Kitty snowman.

About one, Matthew said, “That’s the biggest snowman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

There were also some impressive snowmen sitting on a park bench.

Matthew added, “It’s iconic.”

The video’s caption reads, “I LOVE BROOKLYN! This was the most magical thing I’ve ever seen. Which one was your favorite?”

snowmen in a park

TikTok/@matthewdeanstewart

Check out the video.

@matthewdeanstewart

I LOVE BROOKLYN! This was the most magical thing I’ve ever seen. Which one was your favorite!?!? #nycsnow #snowman #brooklyn #blizzard #nycparks

♬ original sound – Matthew Dean Stewart

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.52.58 AM A Man Took A Stroll Through A Snowman Museum In Brooklyn

Another viewer shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.53.16 AM A Man Took A Stroll Through A Snowman Museum In Brooklyn

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.53.29 AM A Man Took A Stroll Through A Snowman Museum In Brooklyn

It was a winter wonderland in Brooklyn!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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