May 20, 2026 at 2:47 am

A Morning Cereal Routine Turned Into a Daily Demand From One Very Persistent Cat

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her cat

TikTok/@sofiaochmiriam

Once a cat gets a taste of something it enjoys, there’s no turning back…

And the woman in this viral TikTok video knows all about it!

She demonstrated to viewers how her cat behaves when she tries to enjoy her daily bowl of cereal in the morning.

woman with her cat

TikTok/@sofiaochmiriam

In the video, a woman sat on a couch and held a bowl of cereal.

And the show was about to begin, folks!

Her cat got on his hind legs and pawed at the air.

The frisky little kitty even pawed toward the bowl.

What a nuisance!

woman with her cat

TikTok/@sofiaochmiriam

There was good reason for the cat’s behavior. Anyone with a cat knows that if you show them something once, they’ll never forget…EVER.

The video’s text overlay shed more light on the situation: “Other mom let him have leftover milk as a kitten, so now this is what having cereal for breakfast looks like.”

The TikTokker wrote in the caption, “In her defense, he was really, really cute.”

Go ahead and admit it, this made you laugh!

woman with a cat

TikTok/@sofiaochmiriam

Here’s the video.

@sofiaochmiriam

In her defence: he was really, really cute. #catmoms #catsontiktok #funnycat #funnycats #wlw

♬ original sound – SpongeBob background music

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 5.00.18 PM A Morning Cereal Routine Turned Into a Daily Demand From One Very Persistent Cat

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 5.00.25 PM A Morning Cereal Routine Turned Into a Daily Demand From One Very Persistent Cat

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 5.00.33 PM A Morning Cereal Routine Turned Into a Daily Demand From One Very Persistent Cat

This cat is pretty aggressive when it comes to milk!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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