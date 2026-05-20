A Morning Cereal Routine Turned Into a Daily Demand From One Very Persistent Cat

Once a cat gets a taste of something it enjoys, there’s no turning back…

And the woman in this viral TikTok video knows all about it!

She demonstrated to viewers how her cat behaves when she tries to enjoy her daily bowl of cereal in the morning.

In the video, a woman sat on a couch and held a bowl of cereal.

And the show was about to begin, folks!

Her cat got on his hind legs and pawed at the air.

The frisky little kitty even pawed toward the bowl.

What a nuisance!

There was good reason for the cat’s behavior. Anyone with a cat knows that if you show them something once, they’ll never forget…EVER.

The video’s text overlay shed more light on the situation: “Other mom let him have leftover milk as a kitten, so now this is what having cereal for breakfast looks like.”

The TikTokker wrote in the caption, “In her defense, he was really, really cute.”

Go ahead and admit it, this made you laugh!

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This cat is pretty aggressive when it comes to milk!