A Parking Spot Dispute Between a Tenant and Landlord Escalates to a Towing Threat

Imagine renting an apartment and also paying extra for an assigned parking spot. What would you do if your landlord kept parking in your parking spot and acted like there was nothing you could do about it?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation, and she is furious! Her landlord doesn’t even take her threats seriously.

What should she do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO? My landlord is stealing my designated parking spot I’m about ready to lose it. I shell out an extra $150 every month for a designated parking spot — it’s written into my lease, in bold, black and white. That spot is supposed to be mine. Period.

The landlord sounds awful!

But my landlord? He treats it like his personal VIP parking. At least three nights a week I come home after a long day at work and guess what’s sitting in my spot? His giant SUV, like it owns the place. Half the time I have to circle the block like an idiot or park three streets over. One night I was hauling groceries in the rain and had to carry everything in soaking wet because he couldn’t be bothered to move.

He has made lots of excuses.

I’ve confronted him multiple times. At first, he’d sheepishly move the car. Then it turned into excuses: “I’m just unloading something” … “I’ll be out in a minute” … “Relax, it’s not a big deal.” Last week when I told him I’d call a tow truck next time.

He didn’t even take that threat seriously.

He laughed in my face and said: “Good luck, I own the building.” Like… excuse me? Owning the building doesn’t mean you get to rob me of something I pay for every single month. This isn’t some casual courtesy — it’s part of my lease. He’s literally pocketing my money while taking the one thing I’m supposed to get in return.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

So now I’m sitting here wondering: Do I escalate this legally? Do I follow through and tow his damn car just to prove a point? Because every time I come home and see his SUV in my spot, it feels like he’s laughing at me — like I’m some kind of fool for thinking a signed lease means anything. I’m beyond angry. This isn’t just “annoying.” It feels like being stolen from every single day.

I’d call the tow truck and see what happens or stop paying for the parking spot.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here are a few suggestions.

This is probably what I would do.

Another person shares how they would handle it.

Here’s another suggestion.

She has more options than just calling a tow truck.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.