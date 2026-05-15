A Restaurant Served One Couple Dramatically Different Portion Sizes, and People Had Questions

Hey, a man’s gotta eat, right?

Well, at least the guy you’re about to meet does…and he has a huge appetite!

His name is Jay and he showed TikTok viewers the difference between the meal he made for himself and the one he cooked for his girlfriend.

In the video, Jay stood in his kitchen and told viewers, “My girlfriend’s plate versus my plate. Let’s get it.”

He showed viewers the first plate and said, “My girlfriend’s plate, we get some spinach and artichoke stuffed chicken on a bed of angel hair pasta.”

Jay then took his plate out of the oven.

He told viewers, “And my plate. Three giant, stuffed artichoke and spinach chicken breasts on a mountain of angel hair pasta.

The video’s caption reads, “Same date, different plate.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this person spoke up.

These two are definitely not on the same diet!

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