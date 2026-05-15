May 14, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Restaurant Served One Couple Dramatically Different Portion Sizes, and People Had Questions

by Matthew Gilligan

man cooking a dinner

TikTok/@thejaydonwalker

Hey, a man’s gotta eat, right?

Well, at least the guy you’re about to meet does…and he has a huge appetite!

His name is Jay and he showed TikTok viewers the difference between the meal he made for himself and the one he cooked for his girlfriend.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@thejaydonwalker

In the video, Jay stood in his kitchen and told viewers, “My girlfriend’s plate versus my plate. Let’s get it.”

He showed viewers the first plate and said, “My girlfriend’s plate, we get some spinach and artichoke stuffed chicken on a bed of angel hair pasta.”

woman with a plate of food

TikTok/@thejaydonwalker

Jay then took his plate out of the oven.

He told viewers, “And my plate. Three giant, stuffed artichoke and spinach chicken breasts on a mountain of angel hair pasta.

The video’s caption reads, “Same date, different plate.”

man with a plate of food

TikTok/@thejaydonwalker

Check out the video.

@thejaydonwalker

Same date different plate. #couple #couples #food #foodie #fyp @Hana

♬ original sound – JayWalker

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.11.32 AM A Restaurant Served One Couple Dramatically Different Portion Sizes, and People Had Questions

Another viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.11.49 AM A Restaurant Served One Couple Dramatically Different Portion Sizes, and People Had Questions

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 9.12.00 AM A Restaurant Served One Couple Dramatically Different Portion Sizes, and People Had Questions

These two are definitely not on the same diet!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

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