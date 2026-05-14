A Routine Car Ride Led One Mom to Discover a Problem With Her Baby Camera

Well, this is what happens when you buy knock-off brands…

A mom named Vicky showed TikTok viewers how she had to do a double-take after she noticed something strange going on in her car.

The video showed a video monitor on the dashboard in Vicky’s car.

On the monitor, her baby looked normal and he was looking out the car window.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Was so convinced that my son was content, checking out the scenery…”

The text continued, “But my Temu camera had me.”

Vicky panned her camera to the backseat of her car.

Her son had his head down and he was sleeping soundly.

The video’s caption reads, “POV: Bought a car camera off Temu. The thing froze on my fully content precious boy gazing out the window, having me convinced he wasn’t even tired…SIKE.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Looks like it’s time for her to buy a new camera!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.