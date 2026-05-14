May 13, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Routine Car Ride Led One Mom to Discover a Problem With Her Baby Camera

by Matthew Gilligan

baby in a car seat

TikTok/@vickymay02

Well, this is what happens when you buy knock-off brands…

A mom named Vicky showed TikTok viewers how she had to do a double-take after she noticed something strange going on in her car.

baby in a car seat

TikTok/@vickymay02

The video showed a video monitor on the dashboard in Vicky’s car.

On the monitor, her baby looked normal and he was looking out the car window.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Was so convinced that my son was content, checking out the scenery…”

The text continued, “But my Temu camera had me.”

baby in a car seat

TikTok/@vickymay02

Vicky panned her camera to the backseat of her car.

Her son had his head down and he was sleeping soundly.

The video’s caption reads, “POV: Bought a car camera off Temu. The thing froze on my fully content precious boy gazing out the window, having me convinced he wasn’t even tired…SIKE.”

baby in a car seat

TikTok/@vickymay02

Take a look at the video.

@vickymay02

POV: bought a car camera off Temu … the thing froze on my fully content precious boy gazing out the window, having me convinced he wasn’t even tired… SIKE #temu #temufail #baby #carcamera #blooper

♬ Originalton – funnyvideos

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.40.29 AM A Routine Car Ride Led One Mom to Discover a Problem With Her Baby Camera

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.40.48 AM A Routine Car Ride Led One Mom to Discover a Problem With Her Baby Camera

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.41.10 AM A Routine Car Ride Led One Mom to Discover a Problem With Her Baby Camera

Looks like it’s time for her to buy a new camera!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

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