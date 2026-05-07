A Senior’s Girls-Only Skip Day Plans Took a Turn After She Said No to a Friend Bringing Her Boyfriend

There’s always one friend who falls into a relationship and immediately tries to bring the boyfriend everywhere.

When a senior planned a girls-only senior skip day at her house, her newly coupled-up friend asked if her week-old boyfriend could tag along.

So when the senior said no, her friend didn’t take it well at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting friends new boyfriend to tag along to final hang out I am a senior in high school. The school year is coming to an end, our school holds a “senior skip day” once a year. My friend group consists of 11 girls, two of which I am closest to. My friend Mia is one of the closest. She recently got in a relationship around a week ago.

Admittedly, she wasn’t too big of a fan of Mia’s boyfriend.

I support her but I am not necessarily fond of the guy. I’ve known the guy for around seven years but we never became close friends. I am supporting her through it, but as I said I am acquaintances with the guy.

She’s made it clear that she’s there to support Mia, not him.

I have no interest in becoming his friend, and out of respect for their relationship I am keeping my distance even more. In short, I don’t care much about him. I am just happy if she is happy and safe.

Lately though, she starts to feel like Mia’s new boyfriend is getting in the way.

I’ve been open to inviting him to our hang outs and I have enjoyed it with our friends, but I don’t feel as comfortable with him around. I feel like I can’t enjoy my friend as much because she is going through that honey moon phase where she is enamored by him.

So she started planning the event, and soon Mia asked her the inevitable.

Anyways, the big event is coming up on Friday, and our whole friend group wants to do something at the lake near my house. I am bringing BBQ, and we will be at my house for a while. She told me that he asked her what she was doing for that Friday, and she asked me if he could tag along with us.

So she was finally honest with Mia — and it didn’t go over well.

I said that the problem is we would be going to my house, and I am not comfortable having men at my house, and that I want to spend time with them only for that day. She didn’t sound very happy. AITA?

Is one day without the boyfriend really that much to ask?

What did Reddit have to say?

Perhaps Mia needs to work on being a little more independent.

This student needs to make peace with the fact that Mia might not even show up at all.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to savor all the moments with your friends as you can, especially before going off to college.

This commenter doesn’t see the big deal for asking for a plus one.

Her house, her rules, her senior year. The math checks out.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a guy who finally realized paying for friend trips up front meant losing out on cash in the long run.