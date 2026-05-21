A Shared Home Became Challenging Because of One Roommate’s Intense Spider Phobia

Real talk: I am terrified of spiders.

I saw the movie Arachnophobia in the theater as a kid and you better believe that it scarred me…FOR LIFE.

But, to my credit, I overcame that fear somewhat and I went on to live a semi-normal life.

The person you’re about to meet in this story, however, has some serious issues with spiders…we’re talking to the point where they need to seek professional help or go on the Maury show to be healed of their fear.

Her roommate talked about how the young woman’s fear of arachnids is causing serious issues in their household…

And something needs to be done!

Take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for not believing my roommate’s “phobia?” “I (21f) have two roommates. My one roommate (20f) is scared of spiders.

I mean, does anyone really “like” spiders…?

She claims that she has arachnophobia, and I’m not a fan of spiders myself. But it’s the way she goes about it that’s kind of insane. Like the other day I was talking about how my boyfriend and I got sushi, and I said something about it a spider roll, and she actually screamed and said I could only use the word arachnid, not spider, around her.

Her roommate sounds a bit over the top, don’t ya think?

Another time someone said spider and she immediately covered her ears and started whimpering. My other roommate has much more patience for this than I do, and one day when we were coming home, there was a spider underneath our open stairs. Mind you, we live in an apartment complex with lots of trees and plants around, and this is not our first encounter with spiders on the stairs. But this time, she screams and refuses to walk up the stairs. My other roommate blocks off the spider so she can walk up, but she still won’t do it.

This turned into a whole operation.

My other roommate then goes and gets the Lysol to kill the spider. I literally watch the spider shrivel up and fall off the stairs, and she still won’t go up. After about 15 minutes of trying to convince her it’s okay, my other roommate has to head out and I just go up the stairs because I had to submit some work stuff before the end of the day. She ends up standing at the end of the stairs for an hour before going up, and then eventually comes into the apartment and starts berating me about how she needs me to support her and her phobia, and I was being unsupportive. I understand phobias are real and create significant mental blocks for people. But after her screaming at the mention of the word spider, I’m starting to think she’s just afraid of spiders and maybe overreacting. AITA or is arachnophobia really that serious?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Hey, being terrified of spiders is a pretty common thing…

But this woman’s roommate clearly has some serious issues that she needs to get worked out or else she’s gonna be a basket case for the rest of her life.

This actually goes for any fear, I think.

You gotta face any fear head-on if you want to really get over it and put it behind you.

And that’s my TED talk for today!

This is a bit over the top, don’t you think…?