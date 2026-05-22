A Travel Booking Surprise Left One Passenger on a Bus Instead of a Plane

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a video like this…

And it won’t be the last!

Because, admittedly, this is pretty darn confusing.

A woman named Kennedy took to TikTok and showed folks how her planned flight to Chicago turned out to be a completely different experience than the one she was prepared for.

Kennedy booked a flight from South Bend, Indiana to Chicago…

Or so she thought…

So you can understand why she was surprised that she ended up on a bus instead of a plane for her trip.

The signs in the bus said, “Welcome aboard.”

What exactly was going on here…?

This all seemed pretty confusing, and you can see why Kennedy chose to document this experience on TikTok.

The bus finally left the airport…

And then continued on down the highway…but there would be no flight this day.

In the caption, Kennedy wrote, “When you buy a flight from American Airlines but they board you on to a bus on the tarmac. So you think they’re driving you to the plane, but they just start driving to the destination.”

This is so odd!

Check out the video.

@thekennedysimone_ when you buy a flight from American Airlines but they board you on to a bus on the tarmac so you think they’re driving you to the plane but they just start driving to the destination 😀🙂😤 #traveltok #americanairlines ♬ original sound – emomarcus96

Kennedy posted a follow-up video and shed some more light on this interesting situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who had to find a creative way to communicate with her child’s school even though they refused to speak English.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person made a funny comment.

Another viewer has been there.

And this individual chimed in.

You can see why someone would be annoyed by this…