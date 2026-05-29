A Wedding Reception Takes an Unexpected Turn Because of the DJ’s Behavior

You’d probably think that wedding DJs would be on their best behavior when they’re, you know, at an actual wedding where they’re working and getting paid.

Well, a lot of things seem to be upside down these days, and these folks are apparently no different!

We think you’re going be pretty shocked when you read this story about a wedding DJ who seems to have absolutely no self-awareness at all…because this is a doozy.

Check out what went down and remember, do A LOT of research before you book folks to entertain you and your friends when you get hitched.

Get started now!

Our wedding DJ fail…bothering guests, breaks our photographer’s camera. “My hubby and I got married last month and we found a DJ online. Price was okay (besides from the typical surcharge for anything wedding-related), the reviews were good and they brought additional technical equipment. Few days prior to the wedding he asked us if he could come earlier and to be included for dinner – in return he could play some music during dinner.

We thought sure, it’d be nice to have some music during dinner and I called the location to inform them there’d be one more person for the buffet (which was about 60€ p.p). I specifically told our DJ that dinner would be served at 6, expecting him to come around 5ish since he didn’t live that far away.

Some people are just straight-up SCAMMERS.

So fast forward to the wedding (I was to busy being a bride but about 20 guests told me the same story). He came right at the beginning and acted like one of the guests. Started getting drinks (had to pay them extra since he wasn’t a guest and included in the all you can drink). Had to pay an extra 100€ for his beverages. Also he talked non-stop to one friend of mine and didn’t stop during the whole day.

This fella sounds pretty clueless…and creepy.

At first it was fine but after a while my friend got super annoyed and after 2 hours, when he finally got rid of him, he went to another friend and started bothering him for the rest of the evening. During our speeches he also joined our guests and constantly had bad gas but that didn’t stop him to stay amongst the crowd instead of going inside or to the bathroom. The worst part about him however, when preparing his equipment he somehow broke the camera drone of our photographs. And the next thing he does, he goes to my husband (the groom at his own wedding) and starts loudly complaining about the photograph and his stupid drone when the photograph was literally behind them.

What was this guy gonna do next?

During his actual work he was fine, I guess. I mean we gave him a playlist beforehand. Then when the wedding came to an end, we and the rest of the guests started cleaning, he just made himself comfortable, sits there and when we walked by, told me he’d need to talk to me before we go. I thought that was weird but continued cleaning. When we we were done, I approached him and turned out he demanded this full salary right on the spot. In cash. 1,000€. Without saying anything beforehand.

Okay, this guy is certifiably CRAZY.

I tried explaining to him that I don’t have that much with me right know and that he should write us a bill like everybody else but he insisted. He even demanded to open the presents (that my mum already put in the car). Finally after my dad and my husband stepped, him he suddenly got a card reader out of his pocked and told us we could also pay by card. Of course we didn’t have a good Internet connection at our location and my dad went out with him and walked through corn fields to finally get his card reader a sufficient connection. Just an hour ago, I got a text message from him asking for a good review on the platform we found him. I think I’ll pass.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a betting shop employee who is asked the dreaded question “don’t you know who I am?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader was shocked.

And this person chimed in.

Boy, that was really something…

And the best part was when this clown had the nerve to ask for a good review online.

You just never know what you’re gonna get with some folks, unfortunately.

Let’s hope that this guy switched careers and didn’t ruin anyone else’s wedding by acting like a complete psycho!

It’s amazing that some people are in business when they behave like this clown.