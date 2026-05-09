A Worker Grew Tired of a Demanding Co-Worker, So They Moved Her Favorite Chair Somewhere Else

Dealing with pushy, rude, and obnoxious co-workers can really drag a person down.

And sometimes the only way to get even with them is to do something petty!

In this story, a person explained how they got even with a fellow employee who was driving them crazy.

Read on and see what you think!

Argue over chair? Lose chair. “There’s a woman at work who I do not like for a wide variety of reasons that are not relevant here except for the fact that she has worked there so long she thinks she owns the place. We shall call her Karen. It’s a warehouse type situation so there are only a few chairs and very few people actually use them for their jobs. Naturally, Karen is one of them. However the other shifts move the chairs around so every day the chair is in my work area and she comes to collect it. This one day I arrived 50 minutes early for my shift and hadn’t had a chance to eat yet so I’d got a pastry to devour. I sat in “Karen’s” chair to do this as it’s in my area. Halfway through my pastry Karen shows up, I tell her I’ll bring her chair over to her when I’m done, there’s still 40 minutes before shift start.

Oh, Karen…

She just keeps arguing with me and trying to intimidate me into giving up the chair and is finally like “I just want to put my coat on it” so I let her put her coat on it but now my good mood is ruined and I’m fuming. I do not take her chair over to her, I shove it out of my area and make her collect it.

LOL.

The end of the day comes and I’m still mad, so the next day I come in even earlier, grab her chair, take it to the lift, up to the second floor (we’re in the basement) and push it 500 meters across the floor to the furthest corner for whoever’s station that is to enjoy. Karen came in and found me sitting in a different chair, asked me if I’d seen hers and I said I hadn’t. She spent 40 minutes looking for it, I saw her checking the nearest stairwell, and had to settle for a different chair. She knows it was me but can’t prove it. I’m hoping she never finds it but if she does I’ll let her keep it a while before repeating the procedure. She’s very lazy so the 500 meter walk is a good punishment on its own.”

Folks on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

They’re tired of dealing with this woman’s shenanigans.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who, after being denied promotions and raises, walked out mid-meeting and left the company in chaos.