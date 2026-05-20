A Workplace Interaction Left a Pregnant News Anchor and Her Co-Worker Laughing On-Air

Do you want a piece of advice?

Well, you’re gonna get it either way…

Never mess with a pregnant woman!

A news anchor named Janai Norman posted a video of how she reacted when SHE THOUGHT her co-worker was messing with her.

The video’s text overlay set the scene for the viral video and reads, “Pregnancy is not for the weak.”

Norman and her male co-anchor sat at a desk on set behind the scenes at a TV studio.

The man was looked at his phone while Norman yawned and looked the other way.

Things seemed to be normal…but that didn’t last for long.

Wait for it…

Suddenly, Norman jerked and made a move toward the man.

It looks like Norman got spooked and reacted involuntarily.

And can you blame her? She is pregnant, after all.

Realizing what was going on, Norman told her co-anchor, “Oh, I’m sorry. I got kicked and I thought you poked me.”

Norman and the man both started laughing.

She told him, “That’s why I was ready to swat you. I’m so sorry.”

The man continued to laugh and said, “Oh my god.”

It’s a good thing this guy didn’t get a smack in the face!

Check out the video.

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And this is how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

That baby had some serious kicking power!