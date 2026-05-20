May 20, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Workplace Interaction Left a Pregnant News Anchor and Her Co-Worker Laughing On-Air

by Matthew Gilligan

newscasters on a set

TikTok/@janai

Do you want a piece of advice?

Well, you’re gonna get it either way…

Never mess with a pregnant woman!

A news anchor named Janai Norman posted a video of how she reacted when SHE THOUGHT her co-worker was messing with her.

newscasters on a set

TikTok/@janai

The video’s text overlay set the scene for the viral video and reads, “Pregnancy is not for the weak.”

Norman and her male co-anchor sat at a desk on set behind the scenes at a TV studio.

The man was looked at his phone while Norman yawned and looked the other way.

Things seemed to be normal…but that didn’t last for long.

Wait for it…

Suddenly, Norman jerked and made a move toward the man.

newscasters on a set

TikTok/@janai

It looks like Norman got spooked and reacted involuntarily.

And can you blame her? She is pregnant, after all.

Realizing what was going on, Norman told her co-anchor, “Oh, I’m sorry. I got kicked and I thought you poked me.”

Norman and the man both started laughing.

She told him, “That’s why I was ready to swat you. I’m so sorry.”

The man continued to laugh and said, “Oh my god.”

It’s a good thing this guy didn’t get a smack in the face!

newscasters on a set

TikTok/@janai

Check out the video.

@janai

#pregnancy #mom #throwback @KennethMoton

♬ original sound – Janai Norman

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.51.52 PM A Workplace Interaction Left a Pregnant News Anchor and Her Co Worker Laughing On Air

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts. Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.52.18 PM A Workplace Interaction Left a Pregnant News Anchor and Her Co Worker Laughing On Air

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.52.36 PM A Workplace Interaction Left a Pregnant News Anchor and Her Co Worker Laughing On Air

That baby had some serious kicking power!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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