May 6, 2026 at 7:55 am

An Owner’s Horse Alerted Her That Something Was Wrong With One Of Her Other Animals

by Matthew Gilligan

horse laying on ground

TikTok/@zn_acres

If you’ve ever spent any time at all around horses, you probably already know that they are REALLY smart.

And this video proves it in a major way!

A woman named Micheline showed folks on TikTok how one of her horses alerted her that another horse was in trouble.

woman driving down a street

TikTok/@zn_acres

The video’s text overlay reads, “Always trust your horse.”

Micheline drove along a long, snowy driveway and she saw that one of her horses was standing by the a fence.

The TikTokker looked around her property, searching for what might have been wrong.

horse in a field

TikTok/@zn_acres

And then she saw it…

One of Micheline’s other horses had fallen in the snow and couldn’t get up.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “I knew something was off when I saw him standing at the fence. He only stands here when something is off and is trying to get my attention.”

horse laying on ground

TikTok/@zn_acres

Check out the video.

@zn_acres

I knew something was off when I saw him standing at the fence. He only stands here when something is off and is trying to get my attention. #casthorse #cast #eq #equestrianlife

♬ original sound – Micheline Bailey

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.02.13 AM An Owners Horse Alerted Her That Something Was Wrong With One Of Her Other Animals

Another individual knows all about this.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.02.23 AM An Owners Horse Alerted Her That Something Was Wrong With One Of Her Other Animals

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.02.32 AM An Owners Horse Alerted Her That Something Was Wrong With One Of Her Other Animals

In case you didn’t know, horses are very intelligent animals.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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