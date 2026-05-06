An Owner’s Horse Alerted Her That Something Was Wrong With One Of Her Other Animals

If you’ve ever spent any time at all around horses, you probably already know that they are REALLY smart.

And this video proves it in a major way!

A woman named Micheline showed folks on TikTok how one of her horses alerted her that another horse was in trouble.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Always trust your horse.”

Micheline drove along a long, snowy driveway and she saw that one of her horses was standing by the a fence.

The TikTokker looked around her property, searching for what might have been wrong.

And then she saw it…

One of Micheline’s other horses had fallen in the snow and couldn’t get up.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “I knew something was off when I saw him standing at the fence. He only stands here when something is off and is trying to get my attention.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual knows all about this.

And this viewer spoke up.

In case you didn’t know, horses are very intelligent animals.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.