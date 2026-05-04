“Army Stuff?”: The Moment a Museum Employee Realized He Couldn’t Be Polite to This Tourist Anymore

Working with tourists can lead to some surprising interactions.

In this story, a man worked at a museum and had to deal with confusing questions from visitors who knew little about the exhibits.

One moment stood out when a visitor asked an obvious question right in front of a clearly labeled door.

Read the full story below to find out more.

“Do they do Army stuff in there?” Of the many stupid questions I get asked by rich American tourists at my museum in England, this one comes out on top. They come just to tick it from their lists. They want to see how much they can get to see in a week. This one comes out on top.

This man was sitting outside a door marked “Regimental Headquarters.”

Part of my museum has a small regimental museum attached to it. I was sitting outside a glass door. The door had the words “Regimental Headquarters” written on it. A man asked me if they did “Army stuff in there.”

He would just agree to people’s questions.

I probably could have been more polite. I just told him, “Yes sir, that is why it says Regimental Headquarters on the door.” I accept that not everyone is a history buff. Some people come here knowing nothing at all.

Some people would fall asleep halfway through the tour.

We get asked if our guards are actors or mannequins. Some people pay a lot of money for a private guided tour. They have just literally stepped off a plane. They are falling asleep halfway through the half-hour tour.

Let’s read other people’s responses to this story.

Short and simple.

This person shares their honest opinion.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Sometimes the signs are clear, but the questions keep coming.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who had to tell a woman with a WIC card that the bread she wanted didn’t qualify.