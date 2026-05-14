“Be Quiet, Your Sibling Is Resting”: Why This Teen Finally Reached His Breaking Point

Sharing a wall with a sibling who has a health condition can quickly turn a normal evening routine into a stealth mission.

When a teen was expected to keep his room dark, silent, and locked down by 9PM because of his sibling’s sensitivity to light and noise, his daily routine started taking a real hit.

He’s not sure if pushing back makes him the bad guy.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for waking my brother up at night So my brother has been struggling with a health problem where one of his eyes is prone to getting red, which could be triggered by a lot of factors and also lack of sleep. Lately it has gotten worse, which makes him stressed about it and makes it even harder for him to fall asleep. He is also very sensitive to light and noise.

His brother’s sleep problems are starting to impact his routines too.

My room being next to his means that ideally, I must have my lights off and make zero noise after it’s past his bedtime (9pm), and I’d need to shower as early as 8. Most of the time, I have prior commitments that would make this very hard, so I usually end up waking him up when I open the door to my room, use the sink, or basically anything.

Now the two find themselves at a standstill.

I’m really not sure what I’m supposed to do except giving up the many things I may want to do in the evening. I really am not trying to make his recovery harder and I try to be as quiet as possible. AITA?

Looking out for his sibling is important, but he still has to live his own life.

What did Reddit have to say?

There may not be much this person can reasonably do.

Maybe these two siblings just need to talk it out.

There are steps his brother can take to lower the noise.

The ideal solution counts on both siblings doing their very best to accommdate each other.

Caring for a sibling shouldn’t mean canceling your own life after 9PM.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.