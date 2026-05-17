Birthday Trip Turns Cold After Woman Refuses to Be the Group Driver in Atlanta

Girls trips are supposed to be celebrations, not auditions for who’s willing to be the group chauffeur.

This woman flew to Atlanta for her own birthday trip with friends she’d known for fifteen years, only to have them appoint her as designated driver the moment they arrived.

But the moment she said no, in came the silent treatment and the ignored text and calls.

So instead of sitting around and feeling sorry for herself, she grabbed a personal rental car and went out to see the city on her own terms.

Once she got back home, she started rethinking the friendships altogether.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITAH for not wanting to chauffeur around 6 girls on my bday trip? I (30F) recently went on a girls trip (friends for 15 years) to Atlanta for my birthday. We drove a total of 3 cars on a 3 hour drive.

But once they got there, it became immediately clear that no one was on the same page.

After we arrived, they appointed me as designated driver, which I declined.

So the rest of the friends immediately started punishing her for refusing.

Then they started giving me the cold shoulder.

They ignored my calls and texts the next day when I was seeing what time we were leaving the hotel.

Once again, she tries to explain just how nuts this whole thing is.

I explained to them that I have the right to say no and it would be no fun for me to be a chauffeur on a trip I am supposed to enjoy. Now I don’t mind taking turns driving, but to make me drive the entire trip on my birthday is insane. AITA for taking my personal rental on day 2 of being ignored to go out and enjoy the city?

This goes against the whole reason she went on this trip to begin with.

I didn’t go to ATL to not have a good time and I didn’t get a babysitter for the week to sit in a hotel all week long. They ended up catching Ubers to wherever they wanted to go and didn’t include me. Nothing was wrong with any of their cars — they just didn’t want to drive, and neither did I.

No thanks to them, she was able to salvage the trip, but her husband gets in her ear about cutting these women off for good.

I had a grand time, but apparently I’m wrong for not sitting in the hotel the entire time because they were mad at me and wanted me to not enjoy my time in a new city. My husband keeps telling me they were never my friends by the way they acted over literally driving. I thought fallouts on girls trips was a thing for TikTok. I had no idea these things were real. This is how women end up missing, going on these girls trips and the girls having secret animosity or wanting to be mean girls at their big age.

It’s hard to imagine anyone treating their friends like this — especially on their birthday.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Pressuring your friend into being the chauffeur was definitely not the right move here.

It’s time to start over and find better friends!

In fact, she needs to drop their numbers altogether.

It’s not just high schoolers who want to be mean girls.

There’s no reality in which these girls aren’t the villain of the story.

Fifteen years is a long time to wait to find out what your friends are actually like.

The pettiness of the freeze-out, the coordinated Uber trips without her, the ignored texts — none of it was about driving. It was about control, and this birthday girl refused to just hand it over.

She made the most of a crappy situation, explored a new city on her own terms and had a great birthday despite all of it.

Some trips change your perspective, but this one changed her entire friend circle.