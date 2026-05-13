Boss Lost His Mind Over a 5-Minute Tech Glitch, So This Employee Is Putting His Foot Down Over “Me Time”

More often than not, bosses at any place of employment think the whole world will come crashing down if minor tasks aren’t accomplished immediately with the attitude of an emergency. And the longer they have been doing it, the more out of touch they become with their fellow teammates.

What would you do if your boss went so far as to call your significant other in the middle of the night for a completely non-emergency? One guy recently shared an insane story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Aitah for telling my boss to apologize to my wife?

My boss called twice at 5:50am.

I was in the bathroom.

Not an unusual place to be at 5:50am.

After I didn’t answer, he called my wife, at 5:55am, and woke her up to get me.

She later told me that she was super freaked out thinking something happened to me, she had no idea, in the moment, if I was home or not.

That’s totally unhinged on the part of the boss.

It was over a customer machine that was “not working” that I was programming the day prior.

I rushed in and it was indeed working, albeit they suffered some down time on 3rd shift.

This workplace seems like it has zero boundaries.

I called him out in an email and said this was unacceptable behavior and demanded an apology to my wife.

Am I absolutely crazy?

To me, it’s common sense to wait until 7am or 8am, unless it’s literally a matter of life and death.

If anything, more people should be out here doing this! Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit agreed.

The comments section was appalled by the boss’s behavior.



One person called out the abuse of policy.



Some practical advice was offered.



Another suggested managing his expectations.



And someone else suggested some petty revenge.



An emergency on their part doesn’t constitute an emergency on his.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.