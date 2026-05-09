Boyfriend or Best Friend? The Viral Conflict Sparked by ‘Uncomfortable’ Comments About a Dating Past

There’s a fine line between a friend being socially awkward and a friend who keeps finding new ways to make you uncomfortable.

When a woman realized that every hangout with her boyfriend’s best friend came with at least one comment about how many girls her boyfriend used to see, the anxiety around those hangouts started building into something she couldn’t ignore.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO for not liking my boyfriend’s friend from college? Carter and I met in college. We were just friends, but talked romantically on and off for years. Timing never lined up until two years ago when we started dating. We had many mutual friends during college, which is how we met.

One of those friends was named Caleb.

Carter brought Caleb into our friend group two years after we met.

In college, Caleb and I got along well. We weren’t close, but were always friendly and clicked in large group gatherings. When Carter and I started dating, Caleb was surprised.

He took his surprise to a rude level.

I remember the first time Carter and I hung out with Caleb officially as a couple — Caleb seemed shocked. He told me, “Wow — he never mentioned you during college. He mentioned a lot of other girls, but not you.” At the time I thought it was a weird comment, but chalked it up to him being surprised we were dating after being friends so long. But the comments continued.

Caleb continued to say things that made her feel uncomfortable.

On future hangouts, he made comments like “Carter was such a hookup guy in college,” or “Carter had a different girl over every night.” Every time we have hung out the past year, Caleb has made some sort of comment like this — emphasizing that Carter “got around” in college.

Caleb just wouldn’t let up.

Once he even repeated his first impression of us as a couple: “It’s so crazy you guys are dating. Carter mentioned so many girls he was talking to, but your name never came up.” I brought this up to Carter, and I think he thought I was lying or exaggerating. But finally, Caleb made a comment in front of Carter.

So Caleb made another one of his rude proclamations.

In front of his girlfriend, Bailey, Caleb said, “I didn’t really have any one-night stands in college… not like Carter though! It was a different girl every night!”

But Carter didn’t take her side the way she expected.

After hearing this, I hoped Carter would say something to Caleb — but he never did. I told him the comments made me upset, and he comforted me. Now to today — Carter told me he invited Caleb to spend Easter weekend with us.

Now she finds herself on edge.

Every time we hang out with him, I feel anxious awaiting whatever comment he might make. I feel on edge the whole time. Am I too jealous? Why do I feel this way? I am honestly thinking of lying to Carter and telling him I’m sick so I don’t have to spend Easter with Caleb.

It seems like Caleb just can’t take a hint.

What did Reddit have to say?

This is just plain disrespect.

This user thinks Caleb has taken things way too far here.

Caleb likely lacks the intelligence to understand the toll he’s taking on their relationship.

Perhaps Caleb has always been bad at picking up on social cues.

She doesn’t deserve to be treated this way, no matter how socially awkward this guy is.

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