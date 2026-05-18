She Ended a Toxic Friendship, but Now Her Fiancé’s Brother—Who Is Dating Her Ex-Friend—Refuses to Be Best Man

Brides do not need extra drama close to the wedding date.

This bride-to-be just ended a long-term toxic friendship with the best man’s girlfriend. Standing by his girlfriend, the best man, who happens to be the groom’s brother, now refuses to be the best man.

With the wedding quickly approaching, she’s more stressed out than ever.

Read the full story below for all the details.

best man is dropping out of my wedding because i don’t want to be friends with his girlfriend I (F30) ended a very toxic friendship with someone I met in college (F30) by stepping back and no longer reaching out to her about a year ago. The thing is, she’s my fiancé’s (M30) brother’s (M30) girlfriend. I have not lived a day on this earth since they met that I haven’t regretted setting them up. She never reached out to me or followed up, but would pout and sulk and refuse to acknowledge me when we were in rooms together. When we were “friends,” she would treat me badly under the guise that I didn’t reach out to her enough, I was the bad friend who was hurting her, and she was the good friend enduring my spotty texting habits, the horror.

Her fiancé’s brother wants the drama to be over.

Now I am getting married in two months. My fiancé’s brother was the best man, and he is now saying he will not give a speech unless I sit down and have a conversation with his girlfriend about how hurt she was by my choice to step back from the friendship. He says I ghosted her and handled the ending of the friendship in a cowardly way.

They might need a new best man.

When my fiancé said that his brother needs to treat me with respect in their family and around the wedding, his response was that no, because of how I acted in ending the friendship with his girlfriend, I do not deserve respect. I feel terrible for what I’m putting my fiancé through, and sorry for myself that these people are so hell-bent on controlling me for some reason. We are thinking of having someone else be the best man. I can’t believe this is all happening two months out from our wedding.

Everyone just needs to learn to respect each other here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s read what other people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s a straightforward suggestion.

A shrewd observation.

Here’s an idea.

Let him miss out, says this person.

And this person has a strong opinion.

You can’t force respect by issuing a wedding ultimatum.