Brilliant Lesson or Lazy Parenting? The Internet is Divided Over a Father Who Made His Son Surrender His Gaming Console

Sibling disputes can turn into long-running family jokes.

In this story, a parent had to settle a fight between two young sons over a broken Nintendo DS.

After the younger one caused the damage, a quick decision was made to resolve the situation.

Years later, the now-adult sons still debate whether the outcome was truly fair.

Check out the full details below.

AITA parent – this one is a bit of fun We have this little argument between my two adult sons and me that’s been going for 15 years. It’s a bit of fun, but I’m interested in opinions on the decision I made back then. 15 years ago, my sons were about 8 and 10. Both had a Nintendo DS console and both were obsessed with gaming on these consoles.

This woman told her younger son to give his DS to his older brother.

One day, after fighting over a game outcome, there was some kind of physical rumble. And the result was that the younger son broke the older son’s console. It was undisputed that the younger son was responsible. He has always admitted he was responsible too. So as a punishment, I made the younger son give the older son his DS.

She gave a new DS to her younger son as a birthday gift.

Harsh? Well, not really, because he had a birthday 3 to 4 weeks away. And, of course, he requested a new DS, which he received. I thought that was a great solution, but no…

Now, her older son argued that giving his brother a new console wasn’t a punishment at all.

The older son always argues that his brother was punished by getting a new DS. He reckons he should have gotten the new DS. And his brother should have been made to have his old DS back as a birthday present. This is, of course, a tongue-in-cheek argument… a bit of family fun. But I am curious, was I the AITA parent?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person agrees with the older son.

This user makes a valid point.

Short and straightforward.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Some family arguments last for 15 years… or more.

If you enjoyed this post, please read this story about a kid who is ready to turn his back on his privileged parents after graduation because they never had time for him.