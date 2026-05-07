Brother Changed His Will Before Passing and Banned His Wife From the Funeral, and His Sister Chose to Honor His Wishes

Marriage is a vow that should be respected until the spouse’s passing.

In this story, a woman lost her brother, who made a difficult decision about his estranged wife.

Her brother updated his will and didn’t want his wife to attend his funeral.

When the time came, the family followed through, but it sparked backlash and accusations.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for honouring my deceased brother’s wishes and not letting his estranged wife attend his funeral? My brother recently passed away due to kidney failure. He has been dealing with kidney problems most of his adult life. About 6 months ago, his wife of 5 years said she wanted a divorce. She wasn’t happy and she thinks she deserves to be happy and with someone exciting.

This woman’s brother finalized his will while he was in the hospital.

My brother was a good earner and worked long hours. While she is (was) a stay-at-home wife. After his most recent bout of kidney issues, while in hospital, he made out his will. He made sure she got SFA. She was already seeing someone else during this time. He also specified that he does not want her at his funeral.

Her sister-in-law accused her of being heartless.

He passed about a month ago, and at his request, she was not allowed at the funeral. She did try though and was not allowed in. She has since called me “heartless” and had a number of her family gang up on me and sending me messages. She was even angrier that he left her nothing.

Her brother’s money had been transferred to her instead.

He had transferred his savings to me for my daughter’s education. We haven’t stopped her from visiting his grave (not like we can anyway). But as per his wishes, she was not allowed at the service. So, AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and simple.

Yes, indeed.

This user makes a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, you can’t have it both ways, says this one.

If you skip the marriage early, don’t expect front-row seats at the funeral.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a busy mom who wants to say no to her husband’s request to move in his disabled sister.