The Register Standoff: Why a Customer Service Professional Face a Disciplinary Notice for Simply Doing His Job

Working the register doesn’t mean you’re signing up to listen to someone’s relationship problems.

So, what would you do if a regular customer kept trying to pull you into personal conversations while you were working? Would you go along with it to be polite? Or would you refuse to make small talk with them?

In the following story, one cashier finds himself in this predicament and has no interest in chatting. Here’s the full scoop.

Cashiers are not interested in your daily life So I work on a college campus in a store. This one regular comes in, and she always talks my ear off. I try to be polite, but apparently, she realized my disinterest. So she’s at the register. C is customer. Me is me.

C: “So there’s this guy, but I have a boyfriend. Are you listening?”

He tried to explain that he just doesn’t gossip at work.

Me: I nod as I am scanning her items. C: “I’m sorry for ruining your day.” Me: “Sorry, ma’am, I just don’t do gossip while at work.”

C: “It’s not gossip.”

Then, she comes back.

Me: “Would you like your receipt?” C: “Sure.” She leaves and comes back and finds me while I’m stocking.

C: “Do you have a problem with me? You’re always rude to me.”

The next time, she asks for a manager.

Me: “No, ma’am. I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to come off that way. Thank you for bringing it to my attention.” C: “Well, you’re being rude, and you need to be nicer if you’re working here.” Me: “I’m sorry, ma’am.” She leaves and comes back AGAIN and asks to speak to the manager, so I get them, but the manager said not to worry about it. Believe it or not, people, customer service employees don’t give a care about your life.

Yikes! There are literally professionals who get paid for this very thing.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would handle this woman.

This person had something similar and still doesn’t know what they should’ve said.

According to this reader, their coworker is like this.

Here’s someone who’s encountered a lot of this.

As this person explains, it makes the time go by faster.

It’s called small talk.