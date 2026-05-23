Coffee Shop Employee Unfriends Regular Customer After He Becomes Obsessed With Her Family, Then Worries About Misinterpretation

Sometimes people take friendly interactions way too far.

This coffee shop employee became friendly with a regular customer she helped often at work. At first, everything seemed harmless enough. But after her dad commented on the customer’s Facebook fan page one day, the man became fixated on finding out what her father thought about him.

Soon, the messages started piling up.

And then, things crossed into full blown creep territory when he started digging through her dad’s Facebook page and liking old posts from years ago.

Now, she’s trying to distance herself from him without him assuming it has anything to do with his wheelchair.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for unfriending a disabled customer? I work in a small coffee shop, and I’ve befriended this regular. He’s a comedian who happens to be paralyzed from the waist down. Very nice guy, and I always help him with his coffee and to his seat. Anyway, my dad found his fan page on Facebook and said, “Good job, my friend! Keep up the good work!” And he messaged me, “Is that your dad? 😂 I wonder what he would think of you knowing me personally 😏.”

At this point, things started getting weird.

I responded, “I think he’s met you once. He comes in sometimes for lunch when we aren’t busy. I don’t remember though.” And this customer became so intrigued, no, OBSESSED with wondering what my dad thinks of him. Every day, I’ve been getting messages, “Did you find out if your dad met me yet?” I stopped responding, because that’s getting kind of weird. Well, “kind of weird” just became even weirder because he liked a post my dad tagged me in from FIVE YEARS AGO. He’s not even friends with my dad.

The whole thing has blown up.

I just now called my dad to tell him I was super uncomfortable and get some fatherly advice and he said, “Don’t say anything unless he tries to make a pass at you. Tell him you just want to be frie- Oh, he just sent me a friend request.” What started as me being nice and helping someone with their coffee has become a full-blown social media stalker situation. It doesn’t help he (obviously) knows where I work. I just unfriended him, because this is too much. I’m just scared to say anything, because I don’t want him to think it’s because he’s in a wheelchair. It literally has nothing to do with that. I don’t care if he likes my posts, but creeping on my dad’s page is a bit much. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like the guy is either obsessed or really lonely.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

That’s one way to think outside of the box.

Here’s someone who has a disability.

According to this comment, Facebook does weird things, and they’re not wrong.

For this person, it’s about telling a supervisor.

Clearly, anyone can see that this has nothing to do with the guy being in a wheelchair.

The problem is that he took a normal customer-worker friendship and turned it into something uncomfortable by fixating on her family and creeping through old social media posts.

It would make almost anyone uncomfortable if someone liked a post from five years ago on someone’s father’s page, regardless of who was doing it.

Unfriending him was probably the right move before things got even more weird.