“It’s the Car’s Fault”: How One Driver Used a Missing Charger Cable to Explain Away a Reckless Red Light Violation

Some drivers try to blame everything but themselves for a traffic violation.

In this story, a customer service representative got a call from a customer complaining about not being able to connect his phone to his car, which allegedly caused him to get a ticket for running a red light. He’s actually blaming the car dealership for his ticket.

Read the full story below.

Customer Blamed Car Manufacturer/Dealership For Running A Red Light I work in customer service (not on the dealership side) for a car company, and I just had a wild call today. The customer called in upset that his Apple CarPlay was not working on the vehicle, so he could use Waze “for seeing red light cameras and things like that.” I took this as a minor red flag, but I did not expect how that call was going to end.

It seemed like an easy fix.

After trying to troubleshoot the CarPlay issues to get it to mirror his applications to the vehicle’s screen, we determined that the cables he had were not data-transfer capable and thus could not be used to initialise CarPlay. I advised him he could purchase a data-transfer-capable cable from the store, and all he had to do from there was plug the phone in and CarPlay would connect. He did NOT like this.

The customer started blaming the company for his traffic ticket.

He started yelling that the dealership should have provided him with a charging cable for his phone when he bought the vehicle. He added that it was the company’s fault for him getting a ticket for running a red light because he could not have his Waze connected to tell him where the red light cameras were. He then stated he was going to the dealership, and they were going to help him or “take the damn vehicle back.” He promptly hung up on me.

This just proves that some people should never be behind the wheel.

Other people on Reddit shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s a funny retort.

Here’s a valid question from this person.

Wise words from this user.

This person is so invested in the story.

And here’s a sharp response.

There’s just no excuse for running a red light.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.