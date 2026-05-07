Should Banks Be More Forgiving? The Internet is Divided Over a ‘No-Refund’ Policy for Overdraft Fees

Some people refuse to take accountability when things don’t go well for them.

It’s especially difficult when you’re at the receiving end of the rage.

What would you do if a customer called requesting a refund for something that was entirely their fault?

That’s what the call center rep in this story had to deal with. See how they handled the furious, entitled customer.

Everyone Else’s Fault

I just dealt with one of the worst types of customers. This guy calls in, clearly upset, demanding a refund without giving his name or account details. He just insists that we need to refund him. I look up his account using the phone number he called from and see that our supervisor had already talked to him and denied the refund.

This guy is relentless.

Apparently, his wife placed a large order online, about $90, which caused an overdraft fee on their account. Multiple customer service agents, including a supervisor, had already explained that we couldn’t refund him because it wasn’t our fault his account overdrafted. His spouse made the purchase, not us. When I relayed this information, he went ballistic, yelling and berating me, calling me all sorts of names, and saying it was “BS.” He even threatened to get his lawyer involved. Seriously? You’re yelling at us because your spouse made a purchase that you couldn’t afford, and now you want a refund for your financial mishap?

People like this are really frustrating her.

The entitlement and lack of emotional management skills in some people are astonishing. How is it our fault that your spouse bought something that caused an overdraft? If you were on the receiving end of this call, you would be just as frustrated at the absurdity of such a request. Poor financial management is unfortunate, but it doesn’t justify yelling at customer service representatives. Most of us struggle with financial management, trying to handle debt and other financial challenges. However, that doesn’t give anyone the right to lash out at others.

Being professional takes self-discipline.

In this case, I hung up, but sometimes I wish I could just speak my mind and tell these people off. It’s incredibly frustrating dealing with such a lack of accountability. Worst kind of customer. Well, besides the super entitled ones—they definitely take the crown.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Funny how they never know how this works.

Probably.

Even if you CAN afford it, you’d spend more on legal fees.

Um, no.

They should ban him as a customer.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.