May 23, 2026 at 8:55 am

Pizza Shop Worker Exposes Manager’s Series of Bizarre Decisions That Made the Job Unbearable Before Walking Out

by Heather Hall

person working in a pizza shop

Shutterstock

Bad management can turn even a decent job into something you can’t wait to leave behind.

So, what would you do if the place you worked kept making decisions that made no sense and made your job harder every day? Would you stick it out and hope things improved? Or would you finally decide it wasn’t worth it anymore?

In the following story, one former pizza store employee shares stories of how terrible the management was at his former job. Here’s what he had to say.

General rant about the worst management I’ve ever seen

Here is some of the stupidest stuff I ever seen management at my (thankfully former) store do.

They promoted a girl with serious mental problems. She would have screaming meltdowns monthly, throw pans across the kitchen, threaten people with knives, refuse to clock out, went through my cell phone, and would engage in constant borderline harassment, etc., to be a freaking Assistant Manager at another store.

They spent weeks training the only good employee there to be an AM, only to deny him the position at the last minute because of a paperwork mistake on their end.

Then, hired a woman who is “about-to-burst-pregnant” because they thought she was just fat (she’s not). The woman regularly refuses to take deliveries and plans to keep the baby in her car while she’s working.

Their list of bad decisions just keeps going.

They also let two different people go on the road with invalid licenses.

And they regularly schedule only one driver for an all-day shift on busy days/holidays.

They regularly schedule employees to come in and work for only 2-3 hours, just so managers can leave early.

In conclusion, forget that place. You guys got any good management stories?

Wow! That sounds like a very poorly run company.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any good stories about bad management.

This reader was a manager.

Terrible Management 3 Pizza Shop Worker Exposes Managers Series of Bizarre Decisions That Made the Job Unbearable Before Walking Out

For this person, it sounds like McDonald’s.

Terrible Management 2 Pizza Shop Worker Exposes Managers Series of Bizarre Decisions That Made the Job Unbearable Before Walking Out

Not to mention the weather.

Terrible Management 1 Pizza Shop Worker Exposes Managers Series of Bizarre Decisions That Made the Job Unbearable Before Walking Out

Valid point.

Terrible Management Pizza Shop Worker Exposes Managers Series of Bizarre Decisions That Made the Job Unbearable Before Walking Out

He’s definitely better without that job.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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