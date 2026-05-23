Pizza Shop Worker Exposes Manager’s Series of Bizarre Decisions That Made the Job Unbearable Before Walking Out

Bad management can turn even a decent job into something you can’t wait to leave behind.

So, what would you do if the place you worked kept making decisions that made no sense and made your job harder every day? Would you stick it out and hope things improved? Or would you finally decide it wasn’t worth it anymore?

In the following story, one former pizza store employee shares stories of how terrible the management was at his former job. Here’s what he had to say.

General rant about the worst management I’ve ever seen Here is some of the stupidest stuff I ever seen management at my (thankfully former) store do. They promoted a girl with serious mental problems. She would have screaming meltdowns monthly, throw pans across the kitchen, threaten people with knives, refuse to clock out, went through my cell phone, and would engage in constant borderline harassment, etc., to be a freaking Assistant Manager at another store. They spent weeks training the only good employee there to be an AM, only to deny him the position at the last minute because of a paperwork mistake on their end.

Then, hired a woman who is “about-to-burst-pregnant” because they thought she was just fat (she’s not). The woman regularly refuses to take deliveries and plans to keep the baby in her car while she’s working.

Their list of bad decisions just keeps going.

They also let two different people go on the road with invalid licenses. And they regularly schedule only one driver for an all-day shift on busy days/holidays. They regularly schedule employees to come in and work for only 2-3 hours, just so managers can leave early. In conclusion, forget that place. You guys got any good management stories?

Wow! That sounds like a very poorly run company.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any good stories about bad management.

This reader was a manager.

For this person, it sounds like McDonald’s.

Not to mention the weather.

Valid point.

He’s definitely better without that job.